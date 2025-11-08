People’s Party faces axe over student aide salary scandal

Published: November 8, 2025, 11:39 AM
Photo of Phai Lik courtesy of ประชาชาติธุรกิจ

The Klatham Party is preparing to file a petition with the Election Commission (EC) seeking the dissolution of the People’s Party (PP), following explosive allegations involving the misuse of parliamentary appointments and salaries.

Klatham MP for Kamphaeng Phet, Phai Lik, announced his intention to take the matter to the EC, claiming that the PP appointed a Grade 10 student as an assistant to an MP and funnelled the aide’s salary into party membership fees.

In a strongly worded Facebook post, Phai criticised the move, arguing that it made a mockery of parliamentary rules.

“Such an action distorts the facts about the qualifications of a qualified individual. If a secondary school student qualifies, a primary school student might qualify as well. That would be strange.”

Photo of People’s Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut courtesy of Bangkok Post

He said while he supports youth involvement in politics, official appointments must follow strict legal and ethical standards. He warned that misusing public funds through unqualified appointments is akin to handing salaries to family members under false pretences.

“I appeal to society, whether it is small or big issues, such as appointing assistant MPs to receive salaries on behalf of others, or appointing individuals who are not qualified or who are in breach of regulations. These actions are no different from appointing family members to receive salaries.”

In Parliament, House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha weighed in, stating that all complaints regarding the appointment of MP aides or advisers must be reviewed by parliament’s legal department. He confirmed that assistants can be reassigned annually, but any case of unqualified appointments must be addressed to prevent administrative negligence.

Photo of Nattacha Boonchaiinsawat courtesy of The Nation

Meanwhile, Nattacha Boonchaiinsawat, a PP MP for Bangkok, acknowledged the controversy surrounding his party colleague, Paramait Vithayaruksun, who allegedly appointed the teenage student in 2022. Nattacha claimed he had no knowledge of the appointment, as MPs independently choose their aides, reported Bangkok Post.

He said that parliamentary rules require MP assistants to meet certain age and qualification criteria.

“If someone doesn’t meet the requirements, their application is rejected by Parliament.”

The EC has yet to confirm whether it will accept the petition for review.

