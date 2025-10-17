Trat tourism hit by UK travel alert over martial law fears

The tourism industry in Trat province, southeast Thailand, is facing severe financial losses after a UK travel advisory urged against non-essential visits, prompting widespread cancellations.

Trat’s once-bustling tourist hotspots are reeling after a UK travel advisory urged citizens to avoid non-essential trips to the eastern Thai province due to ongoing martial law — a move that has sparked widespread cancellations and a projected loss of 700 million baht.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) confirmed that many European visitors, particularly from the UK, have scrapped plans to visit Trat, home to popular destinations like Koh Chang, Koh Mak, and Koh Kut.

Acting Sub-lieutenant Korakot Opas, director of the TAT office in Trat, said the situation worsened after the UK Foreign Office issued a stricter-than-usual advisory. Unlike similar notices from other European countries, the UK warning has caused travel insurers to reject coverage for holidays to Trat.

“One British tourist, Thomas Robinson, contacted TAT London and the Thai embassy after his insurer declined to honour his trip to Koh Chang despite confirmed bookings. He wanted an official statement verifying that the island is still safe, in hopes it would change his insurer’s mind.”

Korakot stressed that Trat is not a conflict zone and that martial law, in place since 2012, is a longstanding security measure that has no bearing on public safety for tourists.

“The province remains calm, and tourists continue to arrive daily. Koh Chang, Koh Mak, and Koh Kut are all welcoming visitors as usual.”

Despite this, the mere presence of martial law has alarmed foreign travellers and insurers alike, associating the term with heightened danger. Local tourism operators are now calling on officials to reassess the blanket martial law status, especially in coastal areas far from the Cambodian border.

“We’re asking for clearer communication to reassure visitors.”

Korakot said that restoring confidence before the High Season is crucial to minimising losses, Bangkok Post reported.

Taweesak Wongwilas, Vice President of the Trat Tourism Association, echoed those sentiments.

“There is no conflict on Koh Chang. We are still open for business, and the island remains peaceful.”