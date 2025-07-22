Suvarnabhumi crowned world’s No.1 airport for airline service

Thailand’s aviation ambitions soar as officials push for global top 20 ranking within 5 years

Suvarnabhumi International Airport has been ranked the world’s No.1 airport for the most airlines in service, with a staggering 113 carriers now operating from its runways, according to a recent survey by Brilliant Maps.

That puts it ahead of major global hubs like Paris Charles de Gaulle (105 airlines), Dubai International (97), and Singapore Changi (82).

Transport Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit said the news signals Thailand’s growing aviation prominence.

“This achievement marks a proud milestone for our aviation industry,” said Suriya. “We are committed to making Thailand a top-tier global air travel hub.”

Suriya has now ordered Airports of Thailand (AOT) to launch a major system-wide upgrade across the country’s key airports, starting with Suvarnabhumi. The goal? To break into the top 20 best airports in the world within five years.

Currently ranked 39th globally — up from 58th — Suvarnabhumi is undergoing an ambitious overhaul to accommodate up to 120 million passengers annually.

Plans include expanding Terminal 1 on the east side, fast-tracking construction of Terminal 2 on the south side near Bang Na-Trat Road, and completing the airport’s fourth runway.

New technologies and digital systems will also be introduced to streamline airport operations and enhance the passenger experience.

“We’re not just focused on numbers. We want travellers to enjoy their entire airport journey,” Suriya said.

The Ministry of Transport also aims to use airport development as a catalyst for broader economic recovery — boosting trade, investment, and tourism, reported Channel 3 Plus.

Other airports in the top 10 list include Istanbul (93 airlines), Rome Fiumicino (92), Milan Malpensa (86), Shanghai Pudong (83), Narita (83), and Frankfurt (80).

Gaining the global No.1 spot in airline diversity is being seen as a sign of Thailand’s strong post-pandemic bounce back and a vote of confidence from international carriers.

In another development, smokers passing through Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport may soon find relief indoors, as Thai health officials construct two prototype smoking rooms within the terminal.

The move, aimed at curbing illegal smoking in restricted areas such as toilets, marks a controversial shift in airport policy. The Department of Disease Control (DDC) has announced that construction will be completed by the end of July, with safety checks and operational trials set to begin in August.

