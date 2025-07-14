Wat Arun added to UNESCO’s tentative World Heritage list

Bangkok landmark moves closer to global recognition

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee26 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, July 14, 2025
153 1 minute read
Wat Arun added to UNESCO’s tentative World Heritage list
Picture courtesy of Anantachai Saothong, Unsplash

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra announced that UNESCO has added the Phra Prang of Wat Arun to its Tentative List for World Heritage status. This initial listing marks a significant step towards achieving full World Heritage status in the future.

The currently suspended prime minister, and minister of culture, shared the news on her Ing Shinawatra page, highlighting the inclusion of Bangkok landmark moves closer to global recognitionf Phra Prang of Wat Arun Ratchawararam Ratchawaramahawihan in UNESCO‘s Tentative List for World Heritage status. This announcement was described as good news for the Thai people.

The Thai delegation at the World Heritage Committee meeting in Paris reported that the committee acknowledged Phra Prang of Wat Arun as part of its Tentative List. This recognition is an essential first step towards obtaining complete World Heritage status in the future.

The Ministry of Culture has tasked the Department of Fine Arts with preparing a nomination dossier alongside the preservation, restoration, and management of the site according to international standards to ensure readiness for subsequent steps, reported KhaoSod.

This progress extends beyond mere site preservation; it represents the recognition of Thailand’s beautiful and valuable cultural identity in the eyes of the world. It stands as a source of pride for Thai citizens, who share ownership of this significant cultural heritage.

In similar news, the Ministry of Culture has officially nominated the traditional Thai outfit, Chud Thai, for recognition as an intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO, with the review scheduled for 2026.

Amid speculation online that Cambodia’s nomination of its traditional wedding attire might include Thai elements, the ministry firmly dismissed the claims as unfounded.

Related Articles

On July 8, Culture Ministry Permanent Secretary Prasop Riangngern confirmed that UNESCO had received the nomination, titled Chud Chai: The Knowledge, Craftsmanship and Practices of the Thai National Costume.

Latest Thailand News
Thief caught sleeping in Udon Thani home but escapes before arrest Thailand News

Thief caught sleeping in Udon Thani home but escapes before arrest

6 minutes ago
Boot and run: Thug kicks young Thai woman in Pattaya bar assault Pattaya News

Boot and run: Thug kicks young Thai woman in Pattaya bar assault

16 minutes ago
Wat Arun added to UNESCO&#8217;s tentative World Heritage list Bangkok News

Wat Arun added to UNESCO’s tentative World Heritage list

26 minutes ago
Baht’s life: Monsoon gloom rains on Phuket’s holiday parade Phuket News

Baht’s life: Monsoon gloom rains on Phuket’s holiday parade

38 minutes ago
Naked American man in Bangkok sewer refuses help and bites rescuers Bangkok News

Naked American man in Bangkok sewer refuses help and bites rescuers

52 minutes ago
Ruff justice: Phuket MP bites back over ‘mafia dog’ slur Phuket News

Ruff justice: Phuket MP bites back over ‘mafia dog’ slur

1 hour ago
Two women arrested for stealing phone from elderly monk Bangkok News

Two women arrested for stealing phone from elderly monk

1 hour ago
Pier pressure: Man found hanged in Phuket mangroves Phuket News

Pier pressure: Man found hanged in Phuket mangroves

2 hours ago
Truck crash in Lop Buri kills woman at fruit stall Road deaths

Truck crash in Lop Buri kills woman at fruit stall

2 hours ago
Eight year old in Pattani diagnosed with tetanus after incomplete vaccinations Thailand News

Eight year old in Pattani diagnosed with tetanus after incomplete vaccinations

2 hours ago
Phuket up! Aussie teen&#8217;s Thai trip nearly ends in coke bust horror Phuket News

Phuket up! Aussie teen’s Thai trip nearly ends in coke bust horror

2 hours ago
Bangkok shop raid uncovers kratom juice and dangerous drugs Bangkok News

Bangkok shop raid uncovers kratom juice and dangerous drugs

2 hours ago
3 Thai boys hailed heroes for rescuing woman from drowning Thailand News

3 Thai boys hailed heroes for rescuing woman from drowning

3 hours ago
GI dough! Retired American blows a fuse in Pattaya bar brawl Pattaya News

GI dough! Retired American blows a fuse in Pattaya bar brawl

3 hours ago
Woman admits false motorcycle theft claim in Bangkok after dispute Bangkok News

Woman admits false motorcycle theft claim in Bangkok after dispute

3 hours ago
Ladies&#8217; night bust-up in Pattaya leaves serial sleaze in cuffs Pattaya News

Ladies’ night bust-up in Pattaya leaves serial sleaze in cuffs

3 hours ago
Thai monk denies affair with foreign man’s wife in Phuket Phuket News

Thai monk denies affair with foreign man’s wife in Phuket

4 hours ago
US author issues grim warning for dream-chasers in Thailand Thailand News

US author issues grim warning for dream-chasers in Thailand

4 hours ago
Worker dies after machinery accident in Samut Prakan Thailand News

Worker dies after machinery accident in Samut Prakan

4 hours ago
Pae’s the limit: New poll reveals most Thais want PM to quit Bangkok News

Pae’s the limit: New poll reveals most Thais want PM to quit

5 hours ago
Ex-monk arrested for stealing 18,000 baht from donation box Crime News

Ex-monk arrested for stealing 18,000 baht from donation box

6 hours ago
Snack thief armed with scissors caught after convenience store heist Thailand News

Snack thief armed with scissors caught after convenience store heist

6 hours ago
Thai hard with a vengeance: Dad quits broken Britain for Thailand Thailand News

Thai hard with a vengeance: Dad quits broken Britain for Thailand

6 hours ago
Major traffic accident in Nakhon Ratchasima leaves 10 vehicles damaged Road deaths

Major traffic accident in Nakhon Ratchasima leaves 10 vehicles damaged

6 hours ago
4 Thai and Chinese men arrested for kidnapping and extortion in Pattaya Pattaya News

4 Thai and Chinese men arrested for kidnapping and extortion in Pattaya

6 hours ago
Bangkok NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee26 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, July 14, 2025
153 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x