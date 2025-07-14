Wat Arun added to UNESCO’s tentative World Heritage list

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra announced that UNESCO has added the Phra Prang of Wat Arun to its Tentative List for World Heritage status. This initial listing marks a significant step towards achieving full World Heritage status in the future.

The Ministry of Culture has tasked the Department of Fine Arts with preparing a nomination dossier alongside the preservation, restoration, and management of the site according to international standards to ensure readiness for subsequent steps, reported KhaoSod.

This progress extends beyond mere site preservation; it represents the recognition of Thailand’s beautiful and valuable cultural identity in the eyes of the world. It stands as a source of pride for Thai citizens, who share ownership of this significant cultural heritage.

In similar news, the Ministry of Culture has officially nominated the traditional Thai outfit, Chud Thai, for recognition as an intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO, with the review scheduled for 2026.

Amid speculation online that Cambodia’s nomination of its traditional wedding attire might include Thai elements, the ministry firmly dismissed the claims as unfounded.

On July 8, Culture Ministry Permanent Secretary Prasop Riangngern confirmed that UNESCO had received the nomination, titled Chud Chai: The Knowledge, Craftsmanship and Practices of the Thai National Costume.