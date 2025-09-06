AI and satellites join fight against Thailand’s toxic dust

New platform aims to predict pollution hotspots up to a week ahead

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal31 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, September 6, 2025
62 1 minute read
AI and satellites join fight against Thailand’s toxic dust | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Bloomberg

Thailand is turning to artificial intelligence and satellites in a high-tech push to predict and tackle deadly PM2.5 smog before it chokes the nation.

The Thailand Institute of Scientific and Technological Research (TISTR), the Pollution Control Department (PCD) and satellite operator Thaicom have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to create an AI-driven platform for managing fine dust pollution.

The system will merge satellite imagery, weather data and machine learning to forecast PM2.5 hotspots up to seven days in advance. Officials say the platform will deliver nationwide risk maps through a web-based dashboard, helping officials act before conditions worsen.

AI and satellites join fight against Thailand’s toxic dust | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Associate Professor Dr Weerachai Acharaporn, governor of TISTR, stressed that reliable forecasting is vital for protecting public health.

“This collaboration allows us to provide early warnings, enabling authorities to respond effectively and communities to better protect their health.”

PCD director-general Priyaporn Suwannakes added that the project represents a more systematic approach. She said advanced planning built on accurate data and inter-agency cooperation would improve air quality management.

Thaicom CEO Pathompob Suwansiri explained that satellite technology will be combined with AI modelling to boost forecasting accuracy.

Related Articles

“Satellite data provides a broader picture, and AI allows us to interpret it in ways that deliver actionable insights.”

AI and satellites join fight against Thailand’s toxic dust | News by Thaiger
Photo of Patompob Suwansiri courtesy of The Nation

The initiative will also integrate with the government’s Burn Check application, which regulates open burning activities: one of the biggest contributors to seasonal haze. By linking forecasts to the approval process, officials hope to curb agricultural burning before it worsens pollution levels.

Real-time monitoring of PM2.5 concentrations, temperature inversions, wind speed, and cloud density will also allow agencies to coordinate more targeted responses. This, officials say, marks an important step in using modern technology to tackle one of Thailand’s most persistent environmental and health challenges, reported Bangkok Post.

Air pollution, particularly PM2.5, is a recurring problem in Thailand, linked to thousands of premature deaths annually. With Bangkok and northern provinces often blanketed in hazardous smog, public pressure has grown for authorities to deliver more effective solutions.

Officials believe the partnership could transform how the country deals with toxic air, offering both prevention and rapid response.

Latest Thailand News
RTAF unveils new US-built AT-6TH attack jets in Chiang Mai | Thaiger Thailand News

RTAF unveils new US-built AT-6TH attack jets in Chiang Mai

59 seconds ago
AI and satellites join fight against Thailand’s toxic dust | Thaiger Technology News

AI and satellites join fight against Thailand’s toxic dust

31 minutes ago
China slowdown drags Thailand tourist arrivals down 7% | Thaiger Tourism News

China slowdown drags Thailand tourist arrivals down 7%

52 minutes ago
Patong man arrested with methamphetamine in pre-dawn drug raid | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong man arrested with methamphetamine in pre-dawn drug raid

1 hour ago
Bangkok condo guard stabbed to death in late-night horror | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok condo guard stabbed to death in late-night horror

2 hours ago
Pheu Thai prepares for opposition role after prime ministerial defeat | Thaiger Politics News

Pheu Thai prepares for opposition role after prime ministerial defeat

3 hours ago
Pattaya tourist beaten after alleged groping sparks street fight | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya tourist beaten after alleged groping sparks street fight

3 hours ago
Bangkok Cultural Centre MRT stays open after flood chaos hits | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok Cultural Centre MRT stays open after flood chaos hits

4 hours ago
Phuket eatery raided for using all-Myanmar staff illegally | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket eatery raided for using all-Myanmar staff illegally

4 hours ago
Phetchaburi cop kills egg-selling couple in price row tragedy | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Phetchaburi cop kills egg-selling couple in price row tragedy

5 hours ago
Pattaya road safety drive wraps up with helmets and hope | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya road safety drive wraps up with helmets and hope

5 hours ago
Bangkok on flood alert as heavy rains hammer Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Bangkok on flood alert as heavy rains hammer Thailand

5 hours ago
Agoda names Khao Yai National Park as Asia’s 2nd best rural destination | Thaiger Tourism News

Agoda names Khao Yai National Park as Asia’s 2nd best rural destination

22 hours ago
Doraemon makes Thai TV debut with Ayutthaya adventure | Thaiger Cartoons

Doraemon makes Thai TV debut with Ayutthaya adventure

22 hours ago
Anutin clinches top job as 32nd Thai PM after tense vote | Thaiger Politics News

Anutin clinches top job as 32nd Thai PM after tense vote

22 hours ago
74 year old imposter doctor arrested in Bangkok clinic, shocking colleagues | Thaiger Bangkok News

74 year old imposter doctor arrested in Bangkok clinic, shocking colleagues

22 hours ago
A guide to the places around the mountains of northern Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Travel

A guide to the places around the mountains of northern Thailand

23 hours ago
Pattaya gears up for &#8216;LOMA RUN On The Beach 2025&#8217; charity race | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya gears up for ‘LOMA RUN On The Beach 2025’ charity race

24 hours ago
Thai girl repeatedly raped in scheme by grandma to extort money | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai girl repeatedly raped in scheme by grandma to extort money

24 hours ago
Bangkok pushes waste reform with no mixed waste drive | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok pushes waste reform with no mixed waste drive

1 day ago
Thai man meditates beside mother’s body after fatal attack in Khon Kaen | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man meditates beside mother’s body after fatal attack in Khon Kaen

1 day ago
Phuket ramps up drug-free drive with workplace testing push | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket ramps up drug-free drive with workplace testing push

1 day ago
Pattaya cops arrest duo in call centre mule bank account scam | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya cops arrest duo in call centre mule bank account scam

1 day ago
Phuket shop seeks foreign woman caught swapping price tags | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket shop seeks foreign woman caught swapping price tags

1 day ago
Democrats to abstain as Anutin nears prime minister vote | Thaiger Bangkok News

Democrats to abstain as Anutin nears prime minister vote

1 day ago
Environment NewsTechnology NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal31 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, September 6, 2025
62 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.