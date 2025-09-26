AI crackdown launched to lure 2 million Chinese tourists to Thailand

Crack teams deployed nationwide as High Season nears and safety stakes soar

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Friday, September 26, 2025
54 1 minute read
Pictures courtesy of Thailand Ministry of Tourism and Sports Facebook

Thailand has launched a major security upgrade using advanced technology to boost tourist safety and attract two million Chinese visitors in the coming months.

The initiative was unveiled during an inter-agency meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives Captain Thammanat Prompao at the Ministry of Tourism and Sports. The plan aims to restore Chinese tourist numbers to pre-pandemic levels while ensuring their safety remains a top priority.

“Strong Thai-Chinese relations are crucial, but public safety must come first.”

Tourism and Sports Minister Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn pledged his ministry’s full cooperation with law enforcement and tourism bodies to implement the new measures effectively.

Photo of Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn

A standout feature of the campaign is the rollout of an artificial intelligence system dubbed AI Detect, developed for the Tourist Police. This facial-recognition tool can scan crowded tourist hotspots and cross-reference individuals with existing national arrest warrants. Officers have been directed to use the system to track individuals deemed high-risk or exhibiting suspicious behaviour.

The Tourist Police are also bolstering frontline support for visitors during the upcoming High Season:

Officials have also ordered a statistical review of tourist-related crime domestically and abroad, with plans to publicise official safe zones throughout the country, reported The Nation.

Coordinated efforts will be led by the Department of Tourism, Tourist Police Command, Tourist Assistance Centre, and the Tourist Assistance Coordination Centre (TAC). In total, 274 officers will be stationed across 79 key locations, prepared to support increased tourism activity and manage logistics for the upcoming SEA Games, which fall within the High Season.

With tightened security and enhanced services, Thailand hopes to rebuild tourist confidence and reclaim its place as a top destination for Chinese travellers.

