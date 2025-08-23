Pattaya police slash crime with AI tech, new plans ahead

The force revealed July results, traffic crackdowns, and upcoming Police Day celebrations and retirements

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Saturday, August 23, 2025
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

AI-powered cameras, tough traffic crackdowns, and a touch of ceremony: Pattaya police are busier than ever.

The Police Administration Oversight Committee of Pattaya City Police Station convened for its monthly meeting at the station’s Operations Control Room.

The session was chaired by Amporn Kaewsaeng and attended by Police Colonel Anek Sarathongyoo, the station’s superintendent, along with police officers, media representatives, and committee members.

During the meeting, officers from four main divisions presented their activity reports for July. The Crime Prevention and Suppression Division highlighted the implementation of advanced technologies, such as AI-powered cameras and digital crime watches. These innovations have significantly reduced criminal incidents in Pattaya, lowering the number of cases from 600 in April to 231 in July.

The Investigation Division focused on their adherence to the Five Zeros policy in entertainment venues, which aims for zero minors, zero drugs, zero weapons, zero human trafficking, and zero safety risks.

Meanwhile, the Traffic Division reported 4,788 cases involving four primary violations: 64 for not wearing helmets (with helmets distributed to locals and tourists), 3,152 for driving without a licence, predominantly involving foreign nationals, 22 for drunk driving, 1,100 for obstructive parking, and 440 for allowing unlicenced offenders to drive. Additionally, there were 140 road accidents recorded.

The Inquiry Division shared updates on the creation of a public dispute mediation center to aid both citizens and foreign nationals with traffic ticket disputes, reported The Pattaya News.

The committee also discussed plans for a retirement ceremony to honour 13 police officers retiring this year. Scheduled for September 30, the ceremony will feature a morning tribute to sacred relics, a ceremonial saber arch, and the presentation of honorary plaques. This will be followed by an evening reception at the Welcome World Hotel in Pattaya.

Pattaya City Police Station announced a sports event intended to foster camaraderie among police officers, committee members, and the media in celebration of Police Day. This event is slated for September 19 at the Issan Club Football Field.

The initiatives underscore the station’s dedication to public safety, technological progress, and acknowledging the contributions of its officers.

