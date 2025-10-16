Phuket pushes ahead with AI traffic lights to ease jams

Officials unveil upgrade plan to modernise road systems

October 16, 2025
213 2 minutes read
Photo courtesy of The Phuket News

Phuket is moving forward with plans to use AI-powered traffic lights to manage congestion at busy intersections as part of a major transport upgrade.

Artificial intelligence will soon take the wheel in managing Phuket’s chaotic traffic, as part of a major two-phase overhaul aimed at tackling congestion ahead of the tourist High Season.

The Phuket Highways Department has unveiled a bold plan to install AI-powered traffic lights capable of adjusting signal timings in real time, improving vehicle flow and reducing jams at the island’s most clogged intersections.

The initiative was revealed during a high-level meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall on Tuesday, October 14, chaired by Governor Saransak Srikruanetra. The meeting brought together senior officials from road, marine, air transport, and public health agencies.

Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

Phase One of the project involves upgrading existing traffic lights with smart sensors and AI software to monitor and respond to live traffic conditions. Phase Two will introduce digital warning signs, real-time traffic updates, and a central control centre to coordinate traffic management across key roads.

Governor Saransak said that Phuket was committed to building a modern, efficient and sustainable transport system.

“Solving Phuket’s traffic issues requires cooperation from all sectors — government, private, and public. Together we can make Phuket a truly smart city and a world-class tourism hub.”

Vice Governor Samawit Suphanpai, Phuket Land Transport Office Chief Adcha Buachan, and officials from the Highways Department, Marine Department, and Public Health Office were also in attendance.

The Highways Department has been tasked with collecting current traffic data ahead of the Provincial Traffic Management Subcommittee meeting on November 3, where specific action plans are expected to be finalised.

The renewed push for upgrades comes just ahead of the tourist High Season, with Phuket preparing to welcome as many as 56,000 daily passengers and 380 flights from October 26.

Other key updates included:

  • A 1.95km road connecting Baan Muang Mai to Phuket Airport, with a completion target of 2028.

  • A 4.55km expansion of Route 4027, set for completion in 2026.

  • Ongoing progress on the long-awaited Patong Tunnel and Phase 2 of the Phuket Expressway.

On the maritime side, port expansions are underway to boost Phuket’s role as a regional logistics hub. Budget approvals have been secured for several key piers, with further proposals submitted for Ao Po and Krabi’s Tha Len Ferry Port.

Phuket International Airport also reported progress on new roads and terminal expansions, aimed at increasing passenger capacity to 18 million per year. A new Paris-Phuket direct flight route is set to launch on November 28, operating six times a week, reported The Phuket News.

“We must act with urgency and unity to make transport in Phuket safer, smarter, and more efficient,” said Governor Saransak.

