Thais hooked on AI holidays as 98% trust tech to plan trips

Booking.com survey shows Thailand leading global trust in AI-powered holiday tools

Puntid Tantivangphaisal10 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025
54 1 minute read
Photo courtesy of Skift

Thais are embracing artificial intelligence like no other, with almost everyone wanting AI to plan their next trip, according to a global survey by Booking.com.

The Global AI Sentiment Report, which polled more than 37,000 people across 33 countries, shows Thailand topping the charts for enthusiasm, with 98% of respondents excited about AI and 96% saying they would use it for holiday planning.

“Generative AI is opening doors for travellers, guiding them to hidden charms they may not have found alone,” said Branavan Aruljothi, Area Manager at Booking.com.

“This is not just about technology; it is about creating meaningful connections that enrich both travellers and the communities they visit.”

Thai consumers are already heavy users of AI in daily life. The survey found 98% rely on AI-powered search, 87% use it for streaming recommendations, and 80% tap generative AI for content creation. In travel, 79% said they had already used AI for trip planning or booking, with almost all turning to it for itinerary building, restaurant tips, or on-the-go translation tools.

Photo from Getty Images

AI is also seen as more trustworthy than friends or influencers when it comes to travel advice. Around 30% of Thais view AI as the most reliable source of information, compared with 21% who trust influencers or companions.

But the study also highlighted caution. While enthusiasm is high, only 9% said they fully trust AI outputs without fact-checking. In fact, 61% said they always double-check, and 17% sometimes do. Just 21% of respondents were comfortable letting AI make decisions entirely on their behalf.

Still, expectations are clear: 59% of Thais believe automated travel planning will soon become mainstream, with AI capable of booking tickets, arranging accommodation, and suggesting attractions.

Beyond convenience, most respondents see AI as a force for good, with 81% saying they value recommendations that help avoid overcrowded destinations. Meanwhile, 82% want the technology to highlight experiences that benefit local communities, according to The Nation.

Photo courtesy of The Nation

As governments and businesses pour money into AI, Booking.com said it would continue investing in responsible and transparent applications, positioning AI as a supportive tool to enhance, not replace, human decision-making.

For Thailand’s travellers, however, the message is already clear: AI isn’t just the future of tourism, it’s the present.

