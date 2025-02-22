Bangkok faces severe air pollution as PM2.5 levels rise

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The Pollution Control Department has issued a warning concerning high PM2.5 levels across 32 provinces in Thailand, with Bangkok experiencing the most severe pollution. Predictions indicate that PM2.5 levels in Bangkok and its vicinity are likely to rise in the upcoming week.

Yesterday, February 21, the Air Pollution Resolution Communication Centre of the Pollution Control Department released a report on air quality monitoring. The data showed that PM2.5 levels, which refer to particulate matter less than 2.5 microns, were measured over a 24-hour period.

Nationwide, the measurements ranged from 8.7 to 63.9 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg/m³), surpassing the standard limit of 37.5 µg/m³ in 32 provinces.

Among these provinces are Bangkok, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, Samut Prakan, Chiang Rai, Nan, Lampang, Lamphun, Phitsanulok, Tak, Phichit, Phetchabun, Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Ang Thong, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Phetchaburi, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, and Trat.

In the north, PM2.5 levels exceeded the standard in 14 areas, recording between 15.9 and 55.1 µg/m³. The northeastern region maintained good air quality with PM2.5 levels between 18.0 and 34.8 µg/m³.

The central and western regions mostly exceeded the standard, with readings between 21.9 and 63.1 µg/m³. Eastern areas reported levels exceeding the standard in eight locations, measuring between 18.5 and 59.4 µg/m³.

The southern region maintained excellent air quality overall, with PM2.5 levels between 8.7 and 13.9 µg/m³. In Bangkok and its vicinity, the Pollution Control Department, in collaboration with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, reported that PM2.5 levels exceeded the standard in most areas, ranging from 25.4 to 63.9 µg/m³. Khlong Kum in Bueng Kum district of Bangkok recorded the highest PM2.5 level in Thailand at 63.9 µg/m³.

Forecasts for February 22 to 28 suggest increasing PM2.5 levels in Bangkok and its vicinity on February 23, with a decrease expected between February 25 and 26. However, vigilance is still required in some areas. In the northern region, PM2.5 levels are expected to decrease from February 24 to 26, while the northeastern region anticipates a reduction between February 23 and 27.

Similarly, the eastern region should see a decline from February 25 to 26. The southern region is expected to maintain good air quality.

Health recommendations advise the general public to monitor their health, reduce outdoor activities, or use protective equipment. Those requiring special health attention should minimise outdoor activities and seek medical advice if health issues arise, reported KhaoSod.

The public can stay informed about the air quality situation through the websites Air4Thai.com and airbkk.com, as well as the Air4Thai and AirBKK applications.