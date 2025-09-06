RTAF unveils new US-built AT-6TH attack jets in Chiang Mai

New fleet replaces ageing jets and strengthens specialised operations

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal21 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, September 6, 2025
RTAF unveils new US-built AT-6TH attack jets in Chiang Mai
Pictures courtesy of Royal Thai Air Force Facebook

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) has inducted new US-made AT-6TH light attack aircraft into service in Chiang Mai to strengthen border patrol and anti-narcotics missions.

RTAF commander Panpakdee Pattanakul confirmed the deployment on Thursday, September 4, saying that the new fleet replaces the ageing L-39ZA/ART aircraft. The AT-6TH planes were acquired under an Integrity Pact agreement with Textron Aviation Defense LLC in November 2021, designed to ensure transparency in procurement.

Panpakdee described the acquisition as both a step forward in national security and a demonstration of US-Thai defence cooperation.

“This project boosts our ability to protect borders and fight illicit trafficking, while also setting an example of how future procurements should be conducted.”

Related Articles

The AT-6TH is designed for specialised roles, including reconnaissance, high-resolution imaging, and real-time data transmission to ground units. These functions make it particularly valuable for missions where advanced fighters such as the Gripen or F-16 are not suited.

Panpakdee responded to online criticism that the aircraft duplicates the role of existing fighter jets.

“These aircraft are designated for counter-narcotics operations, border patrols, and disaster response. They fill a different mission profile and are uniquely effective in these areas.”

Looking ahead, the RTAF has broader modernisation plans. Additional Gripen fighters are expected to replace the F-16s at Wing 1 in Nakhon Ratchasima and Wing 4 in Nakhon Sawan. Meanwhile, Alpha Jets and F-5s in Ubon Ratchathani and Udon Thani are undergoing upgrades to extend their operational life.

Panpakdee revealed that the air force is considering the introduction of unmanned aerial vehicles, including armed drones, to address emerging threats. He emphasised that efficient budgeting, sustainable cooperation with local industries, and readiness for evolving missions remain central to the RTAF’s long-term strategy, reported Bangkok Post.

In similar news, on August 25 in Stockholm, Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa witnessed the signing of three agreements securing Gripen E/F fighter jets for Thailand. The first agreement, worth 19.5 billion baht, covers the initial purchase of four aircraft, signed by Air Force Commander General Panpakdee Patanakul and Sweden’s FMV chief Mikael Granholm.

RTAF unveils new US-built AT-6TH attack jets in Chiang Mai

