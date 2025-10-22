Thai House passes Clean Air Bill in sweeping 308–0 vote

Thailand’s House of Representatives has unanimously passed a new Clean Air Bill, aiming to crack down on pollution and protect public health nationwide.

All 308 MPs present, from both coalition and opposition parties, voted in favour after three days of heated debate.

The bill, which passed its third reading yesterday, October 21, will now move to the Senate for further consideration. Once enacted, it will represent Thailand’s first comprehensive legal framework dedicated to combating air pollution, strengthening accountability, and safeguarding public health.

The Clean Air Bill introduces the Polluter Pays Principle, ensuring that those responsible for emissions bear the costs of environmental damage. It also sets out new systems for monitoring pollution, integrating data across agencies, and decentralising authority to local governments for more effective air-quality management.

Jakkapol Tangsutthitham, chairman of the vetting panel, thanked MPs for their cooperation and said the bill would serve as a “driving force in restoring clean air to the public.” He hoped that the Senate would pass the legislation swiftly, especially with the seasonal farm burning period approaching in December.

“People across the country deserve the right to breathe clean air. This law gives Thailand the tools it needs to make that a reality.”

Thossaporn Serirak, Pheu Thai MP for Phrae, praised the vetting panel’s one year and eight months of work in refining the draft. He clarified that some MPs missed the vote due to scheduling conflicts rather than opposition to the bill.

The extensive deliberation saw MPs request amendments to 305 sections, the highest number ever recorded for a bill, with 98 amended and only four left unchanged.

Key measures include clear penalties for businesses and individuals that cause pollution, supply-chain traceability for transboundary pollutants, and stronger public participation in environmental management, reported The Nation.

The legislation also empowers local administrative bodies to tackle air-quality issues directly, marking a move toward decentralised environmental governance.

If approved by the Senate, the Clean Air Bill will take effect just as smog season begins, offering long-awaited relief to millions affected by hazardous air.