AI takeover: Phuket trains officials for smart city revolution

Phuket has kicked off a new chapter in its smart city push with a training programme designed to help government officials understand and apply artificial intelligence (AI) in day-to-day administration.

The initiative, titled Enhancing Knowledge on the Use of Artificial Intelligence in Government Administration, was held at Phuket Vocational College yesterday, August 26, with Governor Sophon Suwannarat presiding over the event. Heads of government agencies, district chiefs and local leaders joined the session.

Narong On-in of the Phuket Provincial Office highlighted the urgency of keeping pace with technological change.

“Government officials need to have knowledge, understanding and the ability to apply AI in their work. This will help improve efficiency, streamline processes and better prepare for the digital era.”

Governor Sophon linked the training directly to the province’s wider digital strategy.

“Phuket province recognises the importance of smart city development in the public sector. This training equips leaders and officials with the knowledge to use AI to simplify tasks, enhance work processes and provide faster, more efficient public services.”

The session also featured a keynote lecture by CT Asia Robotics Co Ltd CEO Chalermpol Punnotok, best known as the developer of Dinso, the first service robot created in Thailand and ASEAN, reported The Phuket News.

Chalermpol shared insights into how AI and robotics could transform public service delivery and automation.

According to officials, the training is expected to boost the capabilities of Phuket’s government workforce, paving the way for the creation of standardised service manuals and digital systems. This, they said, would align with Phuket’s long-term strategy for sustainable smart city development.

The AI training marks the latest in a series of initiatives aimed at positioning Phuket as a regional leader in digital governance, part of a broader national effort to modernise Thailand’s public sector while supporting tourism, infrastructure and innovation.