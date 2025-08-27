AI takeover: Phuket trains officials for smart city revolution

Governor pushes AI training to fast-track Phuket’s smart city vision

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal11 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025
55 1 minute read
AI takeover: Phuket trains officials for smart city revolution | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

Phuket has kicked off a new chapter in its smart city push with a training programme designed to help government officials understand and apply artificial intelligence (AI) in day-to-day administration.

The initiative, titled Enhancing Knowledge on the Use of Artificial Intelligence in Government Administration, was held at Phuket Vocational College yesterday, August 26, with Governor Sophon Suwannarat presiding over the event. Heads of government agencies, district chiefs and local leaders joined the session.

Narong On-in of the Phuket Provincial Office highlighted the urgency of keeping pace with technological change.

“Government officials need to have knowledge, understanding and the ability to apply AI in their work. This will help improve efficiency, streamline processes and better prepare for the digital era.”

AI takeover: Phuket trains officials for smart city revolution | News by Thaiger

Governor Sophon linked the training directly to the province’s wider digital strategy.

“Phuket province recognises the importance of smart city development in the public sector. This training equips leaders and officials with the knowledge to use AI to simplify tasks, enhance work processes and provide faster, more efficient public services.”

Related Articles

AI takeover: Phuket trains officials for smart city revolution | News by Thaiger

The session also featured a keynote lecture by CT Asia Robotics Co Ltd CEO Chalermpol Punnotok, best known as the developer of Dinso, the first service robot created in Thailand and ASEAN, reported The Phuket News.

Chalermpol shared insights into how AI and robotics could transform public service delivery and automation.

AI takeover: Phuket trains officials for smart city revolution | News by Thaiger

AI takeover: Phuket trains officials for smart city revolution | News by Thaiger

AI takeover: Phuket trains officials for smart city revolution | News by Thaiger

According to officials, the training is expected to boost the capabilities of Phuket’s government workforce, paving the way for the creation of standardised service manuals and digital systems. This, they said, would align with Phuket’s long-term strategy for sustainable smart city development.

AI takeover: Phuket trains officials for smart city revolution | News by Thaiger

The AI training marks the latest in a series of initiatives aimed at positioning Phuket as a regional leader in digital governance, part of a broader national effort to modernise Thailand’s public sector while supporting tourism, infrastructure and innovation.

Latest Thailand News
Phuket locals demand action after foreigners drift pickup outside convenience store | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket locals demand action after foreigners drift pickup outside convenience store

4 seconds ago
AI takeover: Phuket trains officials for smart city revolution | Thaiger Phuket News

AI takeover: Phuket trains officials for smart city revolution

11 minutes ago
Fake police scam targets Nonthaburi businesses with 2,000 baht tickets | Thaiger Crime News

Fake police scam targets Nonthaburi businesses with 2,000 baht tickets

29 minutes ago
Thief steals gold necklace worth 300,000 baht in Udon Thani hotel | Thaiger Crime News

Thief steals gold necklace worth 300,000 baht in Udon Thani hotel

59 minutes ago
Multi-vehicle collision near Pathum Thani university leaves one injured | Thaiger Road deaths

Multi-vehicle collision near Pathum Thani university leaves one injured

1 hour ago
Freedom fight: Court clears MP of lese majeste charges | Thaiger Bangkok News

Freedom fight: Court clears MP of lese majeste charges

2 hours ago
Kuwaiti tourists pay 200,000 baht after attacking Phuket lifeguards | Thaiger Phuket News

Kuwaiti tourists pay 200,000 baht after attacking Phuket lifeguards

2 hours ago
Udon Thani man missing after fishing trip at dangerous weir | Thaiger Thailand News

Udon Thani man missing after fishing trip at dangerous weir

2 hours ago
Solventum, DKSH continues dental advancement efforts in Thailand | Thaiger Events

Solventum, DKSH continues dental advancement efforts in Thailand

2 hours ago
Caught on camera: Patong burglar snared with 300k baht loot | Thaiger Phuket News

Caught on camera: Patong burglar snared with 300k baht loot

2 hours ago
Foreign man caught using app to attempt car theft in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man caught using app to attempt car theft in Phuket

2 hours ago
Rayong police officer found dead, stress linked to financial woes | Thaiger Thailand News

Rayong police officer found dead, stress linked to financial woes

2 hours ago
Thailand axes M81 tolls ahead of King’s Cup showdown | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand axes M81 tolls ahead of King’s Cup showdown

3 hours ago
Supermarket raid uncovers unapproved Chinese products in Pathum Thani | Thaiger Crime News

Supermarket raid uncovers unapproved Chinese products in Pathum Thani

3 hours ago
Chiang Mai goose squad flops in moat cleanup stunt | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai goose squad flops in moat cleanup stunt

3 hours ago
Phra Bat Nampu ex-abbot claims designing Petronas Towers under stolen identity | Thaiger Thailand News

Phra Bat Nampu ex-abbot claims designing Petronas Towers under stolen identity

3 hours ago
Songkhla teacher under fire after alleged assault on pupil (video) | Thaiger Crime News

Songkhla teacher under fire after alleged assault on pupil (video)

3 hours ago
Pattaya panic: Visa crackdowns and QR codes shake expat life | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya panic: Visa crackdowns and QR codes shake expat life

3 hours ago
Landslide in Chiang Mai&#8217;s Pang Ung kills 1, destroys 5 homes | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Landslide in Chiang Mai’s Pang Ung kills 1, destroys 5 homes

4 hours ago
Court countdown: Paetongtarn eyes comeback as ruling looms | Thaiger Bangkok News

Court countdown: Paetongtarn eyes comeback as ruling looms

4 hours ago
Heavy rains forecast in 39 Thai provinces, including Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rains forecast in 39 Thai provinces, including Bangkok

4 hours ago
Court rejects plea to block bail for woman who fatally stabs restaurant owner | Thaiger Thailand News

Court rejects plea to block bail for woman who fatally stabs restaurant owner

19 hours ago
Illegal Pattaya hotel ordered torn down after resident complaints | Thaiger Pattaya News

Illegal Pattaya hotel ordered torn down after resident complaints

20 hours ago
Thai monk caught stealing second-hand laptop in Nakhon Sawan | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai monk caught stealing second-hand laptop in Nakhon Sawan

20 hours ago
The seacrets of Thailand: Koh Lanta and Koh Chang | Thaiger Thailand Travel

The seacrets of Thailand: Koh Lanta and Koh Chang

20 hours ago
Phuket NewsTechnology NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal11 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025
55 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x