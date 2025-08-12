Truck runs red light, causing fatal collision in Phayao

A truck ran a red light and collided with a pickup truck, trapping it underneath and resulting in the driver’s death. Four others were injured, including a six year old child. The accident occurred yesterday, August 11, at Phra Ubalee Road intersection in Dok Khamtai district, Phayao province.

Rescue personnel rushed to the scene to assist. They discovered the pickup truck crushed under a truck with the license plate 70-13 84 from Phetchabun, which had run the red light. Emergency services used hydraulic rescue tools to free the four people trapped inside.

Among those rescued was a six year old child. Unfortunately, the pickup truck driver died at the scene. The injured were transported to the hospital for further treatment.

Interviews with the injured revealed that they were travelling from San Khong subdistrict in Dok Khamtai to Mueang Phayao district for dinner. While stopped at the red light, the truck struck them at high speed without braking and ran over their vehicle, reported KhaoSod.

Initial police investigations suggest the truck driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel. The driver will be taken in for questioning, and legal proceedings will follow.

In similar news, a six-wheel truck ran a red light, causing a fatal crash involving a senior traffic officer from Khlong Tan Police Station in Bangkok’s Pattanakarn area. The truck driver claimed he had a green light.

According to the Suan Luang Facebook page, the accident happened around 5:50 am at the Thaworn Thawat intersection (Pattanakarn 25), where the truck collided with a police motorcycle. The officer was critically injured and unconscious, with CPR administered on the scene.

At 5.55am on July 16, the Ruamkatanyu Foundation was alerted to the collision at Pattanakarn 25 intersection in Suan Luang district. Investigators found a white Yamaha NMAX motorcycle with license plate 68042 had been struck, and the truck had fled the scene.