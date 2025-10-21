Police pickup crashes into 6 year old boy during high-speed chase

Officers vow full support to family as child fights to recover in hospital

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin2 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025
294 1 minute read
Police pickup crashes into 6 year old boy during high-speed chase | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ น๊อตข่าวสด

A police officer in Nakhon Phanom province crashed a patrol pickup into a six year old Thai boy during a high-speed chase with drug suspects on Sunday, October 19.

The young boy was rushed to Nakhon Phanom Hospital at around 3pm after the crash on a community road in Tha Kho sub-district. He suffered a fractured right collarbone and facial swelling. His condition has reportedly improved, but he still requires further treatment.

The accident occurred during a police chase involving officers from Mueang Nakhon Phanom Police Station and four drug suspects.

According to a report on Hone Krasae, officers were on routine patrol when they spotted two motorcycles with four young men near the Mekong River. The men resembled suspects previously linked to drug offences.

Officers signalled for them to stop, but the riders sped away, prompting a pursuit. When they reached an intersection, one motorcycle made a sudden right turn. The police driver attempted to follow but lost control of the pickup, crashing into a water tank and a nearby house.

Boy injured during police high speed chase in Nakhon Phanom
Photo via Facebook/ จุ๊ก พระนคร

The boy, who had been playing in front of the house, was struck by the vehicle. A motorcycle belonging to the homeowner was also damaged.

The boy’s aunt, 48 year old Patcharee, told reporters that the child’s parents are divorced, so she has been caring for him as her own son.

Related Articles
Nakhon Phanom police crashes pickup into boy
Photo via Facebook/ จุ๊ก พระนคร

Patcharee expressed her appreciation to the police, saying the officer involved and his superior have taken full responsibility for the incident. She said her main priority is ensuring the boy’s full recovery, adding that compensation will be discussed later.

High-speed chase with drug suspects led to injuries of young boy
Photo via Facebook/ จุ๊ก พระนคร

Yesterday, the superintendent of Mueang Nakhon Phanom Police Station assigned the deputy superintendent and other officers to visit the boy and his family at the hospital. Police assured the family that justice would be served and promised to provide the best possible care for the child.

Latest Thailand News
7 weird or quirky museums in Thailand you should visit | Thaiger Thailand Travel

7 weird or quirky museums in Thailand you should visit

11 minutes ago
Hackers hijack Phuket ride-hailing apps in taxi scam chaos | Thaiger Phuket News

Hackers hijack Phuket ride-hailing apps in taxi scam chaos

12 minutes ago
MV actress and friend killed in Udon Thani motorbike crash | Thaiger Road deaths

MV actress and friend killed in Udon Thani motorbike crash

46 minutes ago
Thai woman escapes rapist who tries to run her down in Chachoengsao | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman escapes rapist who tries to run her down in Chachoengsao

49 minutes ago
Police pickup crashes into 6 year old boy during high-speed chase | Thaiger Thailand News

Police pickup crashes into 6 year old boy during high-speed chase

2 hours ago
Fire breaks out at Phuket condo site, no injuries reported | Thaiger Phuket News

Fire breaks out at Phuket condo site, no injuries reported

3 hours ago
Bangkok police reunite Sri Lankan beauty queen with lost crown | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok police reunite Sri Lankan beauty queen with lost crown

3 hours ago
Thailand announces second phase of co-payment scheme | Thaiger Economy News

Thailand announces second phase of co-payment scheme

3 hours ago
Thai immigration: Belarusian model not abducted in Bangkok | Thaiger Crime News

Thai immigration: Belarusian model not abducted in Bangkok

3 hours ago
Naked foreign man escorted to hospital after blocking traffic in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Naked foreign man escorted to hospital after blocking traffic in Pattaya

4 hours ago
Thai defence minister warns Cambodia: No deal, no summit | Thaiger Politics News

Thai defence minister warns Cambodia: No deal, no summit

5 hours ago
Thai man arrested for car-based penis enlargement services | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man arrested for car-based penis enlargement services

5 hours ago
Teen bikers arrested in Pattaya street racing crackdown | Thaiger Pattaya News

Teen bikers arrested in Pattaya street racing crackdown

6 hours ago
‘Cocktails in Bangkok’: Will Scott returns with expat tales of love, scams and chaos | Thaiger Thailand News

‘Cocktails in Bangkok’: Will Scott returns with expat tales of love, scams and chaos

6 hours ago
Krabi pickup driver claims blocking ambulance due to concerns about mother&#8217;s illness | Thaiger Thailand News

Krabi pickup driver claims blocking ambulance due to concerns about mother’s illness

6 hours ago
Myanmar crewman dies in boat accident off Phuket coast | Thaiger Phuket News

Myanmar crewman dies in boat accident off Phuket coast

6 hours ago
British ex-consul killed by speeding bike in Pattaya crash | Thaiger Pattaya News

British ex-consul killed by speeding bike in Pattaya crash

7 hours ago
3 Japanese men harass Pattaya hairdresser, lifting her skirt during service | Thaiger Pattaya News

3 Japanese men harass Pattaya hairdresser, lifting her skirt during service

7 hours ago
Phuket’s 2.3 billion baht underpass shelved over flood, chaos fears | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket’s 2.3 billion baht underpass shelved over flood, chaos fears

7 hours ago
Cool winds up north, flash floods lash Thailand’s south | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Cool winds up north, flash floods lash Thailand’s south

7 hours ago
Foreign man criticised for dangerously filming video on Phuket road | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man criticised for dangerously filming video on Phuket road

23 hours ago
Foreign driver sparks outrage with dangerous speeding on Phuket road | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign driver sparks outrage with dangerous speeding on Phuket road

24 hours ago
Foreign man allegedly takes over public mooring and threatens boat drivers with knife | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man allegedly takes over public mooring and threatens boat drivers with knife

1 day ago
Danish boxer stopped from jumping off Phuket building | Thaiger Phuket News

Danish boxer stopped from jumping off Phuket building

1 day ago
Nigerian man arrested for drug dealing in Bangkok nightclub raid | Thaiger Bangkok News

Nigerian man arrested for drug dealing in Bangkok nightclub raid

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin2 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025
294 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.