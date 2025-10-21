Police pickup crashes into 6 year old boy during high-speed chase

A police officer in Nakhon Phanom province crashed a patrol pickup into a six year old Thai boy during a high-speed chase with drug suspects on Sunday, October 19.

The young boy was rushed to Nakhon Phanom Hospital at around 3pm after the crash on a community road in Tha Kho sub-district. He suffered a fractured right collarbone and facial swelling. His condition has reportedly improved, but he still requires further treatment.

The accident occurred during a police chase involving officers from Mueang Nakhon Phanom Police Station and four drug suspects.

According to a report on Hone Krasae, officers were on routine patrol when they spotted two motorcycles with four young men near the Mekong River. The men resembled suspects previously linked to drug offences.

Officers signalled for them to stop, but the riders sped away, prompting a pursuit. When they reached an intersection, one motorcycle made a sudden right turn. The police driver attempted to follow but lost control of the pickup, crashing into a water tank and a nearby house.

The boy, who had been playing in front of the house, was struck by the vehicle. A motorcycle belonging to the homeowner was also damaged.

The boy’s aunt, 48 year old Patcharee, told reporters that the child’s parents are divorced, so she has been caring for him as her own son.

Patcharee expressed her appreciation to the police, saying the officer involved and his superior have taken full responsibility for the incident. She said her main priority is ensuring the boy’s full recovery, adding that compensation will be discussed later.

Yesterday, the superintendent of Mueang Nakhon Phanom Police Station assigned the deputy superintendent and other officers to visit the boy and his family at the hospital. Police assured the family that justice would be served and promised to provide the best possible care for the child.