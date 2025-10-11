Delivery truck flips on wet Sri Racha road, driver injured

A delivery truck overturned in wet conditions on Sukhumvit Road near the Sri Racha Harbour overpass in Chon Buri province yesterday, injuring the driver and sparking a swift emergency response.

The incident occurred around 5pm yesterday, October 10, as heavy rain had just begun to subside. The four-wheeled box truck was travelling through Village 4 in Sri Racha when it suddenly veered and toppled onto its side, blocking the rightmost lane.

Emergency services, including the Sri Racha Sawang Prateep Rescue Unit and local police, rushed to the scene. They found the white truck overturned, with 36 year old driver Sekson Onkham trapped inside, suffering from injuries to his back, sides and limbs. Rescue workers provided first aid before transferring him to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

An 18 year old passenger, Natthapong Phong-osot, was unharmed. He told reporters that he had been asleep during the ride but was jolted awake by the screeching of brakes.

“I looked up and saw the driver braking to avoid something, then the truck swerved and flipped.”

Natthapong added that they were returning from a delivery, and while the rain had eased, the roads remained slick.

Sekson told rescue workers that a motorbike had abruptly cut in front of the vehicle, prompting him to swerve in an attempt to avoid a collision. However, police noted that no other vehicles were present at the scene when they arrived, and CCTV footage captured from nearby failed to confirm the presence of a motorbike.

The video showed the truck moving at considerable speed in the far right lane amid heavy traffic, before suddenly losing control and overturning near the overpass, reported The Pattaya News.

Police conducted a thorough examination of the area and confirmed that legal proceedings will be pursued if negligence is determined. They are also reviewing additional footage to determine whether another vehicle was involved in triggering the crash.