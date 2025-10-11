Delivery truck flips on wet Sri Racha road, driver injured

Emergency crews respond swiftly as vehicle overturns near overpass

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal16 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, October 11, 2025
74 1 minute read
Delivery truck flips on wet Sri Racha road, driver injured | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

A delivery truck overturned in wet conditions on Sukhumvit Road near the Sri Racha Harbour overpass in Chon Buri province yesterday, injuring the driver and sparking a swift emergency response.

The incident occurred around 5pm yesterday, October 10, as heavy rain had just begun to subside. The four-wheeled box truck was travelling through Village 4 in Sri Racha when it suddenly veered and toppled onto its side, blocking the rightmost lane.

Emergency services, including the Sri Racha Sawang Prateep Rescue Unit and local police, rushed to the scene. They found the white truck overturned, with 36 year old driver Sekson Onkham trapped inside, suffering from injuries to his back, sides and limbs. Rescue workers provided first aid before transferring him to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

Delivery truck flips on wet Sri Racha road, driver injured | News by Thaiger

An 18 year old passenger, Natthapong Phong-osot, was unharmed. He told reporters that he had been asleep during the ride but was jolted awake by the screeching of brakes.

“I looked up and saw the driver braking to avoid something, then the truck swerved and flipped.”

Natthapong added that they were returning from a delivery, and while the rain had eased, the roads remained slick.

Related Articles

Sekson told rescue workers that a motorbike had abruptly cut in front of the vehicle, prompting him to swerve in an attempt to avoid a collision. However, police noted that no other vehicles were present at the scene when they arrived, and CCTV footage captured from nearby failed to confirm the presence of a motorbike.

The video showed the truck moving at considerable speed in the far right lane amid heavy traffic, before suddenly losing control and overturning near the overpass, reported The Pattaya News.

Police conducted a thorough examination of the area and confirmed that legal proceedings will be pursued if negligence is determined. They are also reviewing additional footage to determine whether another vehicle was involved in triggering the crash.

Latest Thailand News
Raids expose illegal migrant schools in Samut Sakhon | Thaiger Thailand News

Raids expose illegal migrant schools in Samut Sakhon

11 seconds ago
Delivery truck flips on wet Sri Racha road, driver injured | Thaiger Pattaya News

Delivery truck flips on wet Sri Racha road, driver injured

16 minutes ago
Thunderstorms loom as monsoon lashes central Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thunderstorms loom as monsoon lashes central Thailand

27 minutes ago
Baby turtles make a break for it on Koh Thalu Beach | Thaiger Environment News

Baby turtles make a break for it on Koh Thalu Beach

17 hours ago
Drunk driver kills boy, 13, in wrong-way crash in Sattahip | Thaiger Pattaya News

Drunk driver kills boy, 13, in wrong-way crash in Sattahip

17 hours ago
Bangkok beauty shop sacks worker who kicked cat on video | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok beauty shop sacks worker who kicked cat on video

18 hours ago
Phuket expressway moves ahead with 2030 completion target | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket expressway moves ahead with 2030 completion target

18 hours ago
Teen gunmen shoot 13-year-old in back in Hat Yai revenge raid | Thaiger South Thailand News

Teen gunmen shoot 13-year-old in back in Hat Yai revenge raid

18 hours ago
Chinese factory in Chon Buri defies court order, told to halt work | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese factory in Chon Buri defies court order, told to halt work

19 hours ago
Thailand’s biggest book fair hits the right note in Bangkok (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thailand’s biggest book fair hits the right note in Bangkok (video)

19 hours ago
British biker killed in horror crash on Chiang Mai highway | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

British biker killed in horror crash on Chiang Mai highway

20 hours ago
Phuket man shoots wife in drunken rage at family home | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket man shoots wife in drunken rage at family home

20 hours ago
American tourist knocked out in late-night Pattaya clash | Thaiger Pattaya News

American tourist knocked out in late-night Pattaya clash

20 hours ago
Phuket seaplane plan aims to jet-set luxury tourism sky-high | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket seaplane plan aims to jet-set luxury tourism sky-high

21 hours ago
Bangkok cracks down on smoking to clear the air for all | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok cracks down on smoking to clear the air for all

22 hours ago
Anutin tells Cambodia: Pull out weapons, civilians first | Thaiger Politics News

Anutin tells Cambodia: Pull out weapons, civilians first

22 hours ago
PM Anutin blasts NHSO as hospitals buckle under Gold Card debt | Thaiger Politics News

PM Anutin blasts NHSO as hospitals buckle under Gold Card debt

23 hours ago
Thaksin stays upbeat in jail as political heat builds outside | Thaiger Politics News

Thaksin stays upbeat in jail as political heat builds outside

23 hours ago
Phuket police race donated eyes to airport for transplant | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket police race donated eyes to airport for transplant

24 hours ago
Mariah Carey dazzles Bangkok with &#8216;Mimi&#8217; world tour arrival | Thaiger Bangkok News

Mariah Carey dazzles Bangkok with ‘Mimi’ world tour arrival

1 day ago
Blaze traps residents in 38-storey Bangkok condo inferno (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Blaze traps residents in 38-storey Bangkok condo inferno (video)

1 day ago
American tourist jumps off Pattaya boat, dodges rescue attempts | Thaiger Pattaya News

American tourist jumps off Pattaya boat, dodges rescue attempts

1 day ago
Thailand braces for heavy rain as monsoon pushes south | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for heavy rain as monsoon pushes south

1 day ago
Thai man loses fingers after neighbour plants bomb on his motorcycle | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man loses fingers after neighbour plants bomb on his motorcycle

2 days ago
Thailand bets big on solar to fast-track net-zero goal | Thaiger Business News

Thailand bets big on solar to fast-track net-zero goal

2 days ago
Pattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal16 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, October 11, 2025
74 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.