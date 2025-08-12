Thailand clears 432 explosives on Thai-Cambodian border in 10 days

Hidden wartime remnants threaten lives despite rapid clearance

Bright Choomanee
August 12, 2025
Picture courtesy of Thai PBS

The Thailand Mine Action Centre (TMAC) has successfully cleared over 400 explosive devices along the Thai-Cambodian border in 10 days, spanning four provinces. Residents are urged to report any suspicious items immediately to authorities.

Yesterday, August 11, TMAC and explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) teams announced the successful recovery of 432 explosive items in Buriram, Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani between August 1 and August 10. TMAC deployed 15 operations teams in collaboration with police EOD units, the Suranaree Task Force, and Region 3 Provincial Police to survey, verify, and eliminate explosives left from past Cambodian attacks.

The operation resulted in the recovery of a total of 432 items across the four border provinces. In Buriram, 28 BM-21 rockets, 31 artillery shells, 21 mortar rounds, and 11 other explosives were found, totalling 81 items.

Surin saw the discovery of 206 BM-21 rockets, three artillery shells, 36 mortar rounds, and 19 other explosives, amounting to 234 items. In Sisaket, 33 BM-21 rockets and 65 artillery shells were recovered, totalling 92 items. Meanwhile, in Ubon Ratchathani, 26 BM-21 rockets were found, summing up to 25 items.

This mission underscores the readiness and effectiveness of Thailand’s security agencies in reducing threats and ensuring the safety of border residents. Efforts include educating locals in areas contaminated with landmines and unexploded ordnance from past conflicts.

These areas contain anti-personnel mines like PMN-2 and POM-Z, as well as anti-tank mines and unexploded heavy munitions such as RPGs and artillery shells. TMAC’s ongoing operations, involving 15 teams, aim to prioritise the clearance of missiles and heavy weaponry threatening civilian safety, facilitating the secure return of displaced residents.

Residents are advised to promptly notify military, police, or local security units if they encounter explosives, suspicious objects, or irregularities in the area. These items will be safely recovered and disposed of by the police, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, the Royal Thai Army (RTA) has accused Cambodia of breaching the Ottawa Treaty and misleading multiple countries into funding landmine clearance efforts, alleging that no such operations have been carried out. The claims follow a recent incident in which a Thai soldier lost his left ankle in a landmine explosion in Si Saket province, Isaan.

