Truck runs red light, fatally hits Thai traffic officer in Bangkok (video)

Red-light tragedy raises concerns about road safety

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee42 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 17, 2025
132 1 minute read
Truck runs red light, fatally hits Thai traffic officer in Bangkok (video)
Picture courtesy of สวนหลวง วันนี้ Facebook

A six-wheel truck ran a red light, causing a fatal accident involving a distinguished traffic officer from the Khlong Tan Police Station in the Pattanakarn area of Bangkok. The driver claimed he had a green light.

The Suan Luang Facebook page reported on the incident, stating that the accident occurred around 5.50am at the Thaworn Thawat intersection (Pattanakarn 25) and involved a truck colliding with a police motorcycle. The officer was critically injured and unconscious, with CPR being administered.

Yesterday, July 16, at 5.55am, Ruamkatanyu Foundation was informed of a collision at the Pattanakarn 25 intersection in Suan Luang district, Bangkok. Upon investigation, a white Yamaha NMAX motorcycle with the license plate 68042 was found to have been hit, with the truck leaving the scene.

At the site, an officer from Khlong Tan Police Station was found severely injured, unconscious, and not breathing. Rescue volunteers and ALS staff provided CPR and transported the officer to Vibhavadi Hospital, Pattanakarn.

Further details are under investigation. By 10am, it was confirmed that the injured officer, Police Lieutenant Phongsak Sriworam, known as Mo, had passed away at Vibhavadi Hospital.

According to his supervisor, 57 year old Lieutenant Phongsak was on duty monitoring traffic conditions on Pattanakarn Road, checking for accidents or congestion, just 10 minutes before his shift was to end.

While riding his police motorcycle from Khlong Tan intersection to Pattanakarn intersection, a small six-wheel truck, with license plate บท 6087 from Nonthaburi, driven by 68 year old Daorung, ran a red light and collided with him. Lt. Phongsak was critically injured and later died at the hospital.

Related Articles

The driver claimed that he had a green light while driving normally. However, CCTV footage revealed that the green light was for going straight, while the right turn signal was red, leading to the collision with Lt. Phongsak’s motorcycle, which was travelling straight.

Lt. Phongsak had previously been awarded the outstanding officer title at Khlong Tan Police Station twice for his excellent service to residents, often working night shifts, and was on duty when the accident happened.

Daorung faces three charges: running a red light, reckless driving causing death, and reckless driving endangering others. Legal proceedings will follow as he has been handed over to investigators, reported KhaoSod.

Latest Thailand News
Husband&#8217;s violent assault on wife in Samut Sakhon sparks outrage Crime News

Husband’s violent assault on wife in Samut Sakhon sparks outrage

1 minute ago
Family scoops 6 million baht jackpot in Thai lottery Thailand News

Family scoops 6 million baht jackpot in Thai lottery

10 minutes ago
Thai man slits neighbour’s throat over mistaken phone theft Thailand News

Thai man slits neighbour’s throat over mistaken phone theft

17 minutes ago
Museums and art spaces in Chiang Mai to discover its cultural soul Chiang Mai Travel

Museums and art spaces in Chiang Mai to discover its cultural soul

28 minutes ago
Truck runs red light, fatally hits Thai traffic officer in Bangkok (video) Bangkok News

Truck runs red light, fatally hits Thai traffic officer in Bangkok (video)

42 minutes ago
UAE island fever: Phuket and Madagascar top wishlist Phuket News

UAE island fever: Phuket and Madagascar top wishlist

54 minutes ago
Creamer crime! American nabbed with heroin &#8216;brew-tally&#8217; hidden Phuket News

Creamer crime! American nabbed with heroin ‘brew-tally’ hidden

1 hour ago
Van hits cyclist at Bangkok crossing, elderly man injured (video) Bangkok News

Van hits cyclist at Bangkok crossing, elderly man injured (video)

1 hour ago
Mute Thai man arrested for selling porn featuring young boys Thailand News

Mute Thai man arrested for selling porn featuring young boys

1 hour ago
AirAsia spreads its wings with new Bangkok–Hai Phong route Bangkok News

AirAsia spreads its wings with new Bangkok–Hai Phong route

1 hour ago
Honey trap! Love-struck Pakistani youths kidnapped in Thailand Thailand News

Honey trap! Love-struck Pakistani youths kidnapped in Thailand

2 hours ago
Flash floods hit Nan province amid heavy rainfall warning (video) Thailand News

Flash floods hit Nan province amid heavy rainfall warning (video)

2 hours ago
Landmine blast injures 3 soldiers near Thai-Cambodian border Thailand News

Landmine blast injures 3 soldiers near Thai-Cambodian border

2 hours ago
Tuk tuk blitz nets 800 drivers in Bangkok mall clampdown Bangkok News

Tuk tuk blitz nets 800 drivers in Bangkok mall clampdown

2 hours ago
Teenage tycoon’s stolen motorbike empire gets punctured in Pattaya Pattaya News

Teenage tycoon’s stolen motorbike empire gets punctured in Pattaya

4 hours ago
State Railway of Thailand ticket system shutdown for upgrades Thailand News

State Railway of Thailand ticket system shutdown for upgrades

4 hours ago
Drug dealer arrested in Phanom for selling meth to students Crime News

Drug dealer arrested in Phanom for selling meth to students

4 hours ago
Howl of shame: Foreigner accused of burying Siberian Husky alive in Phuket Phuket News

Howl of shame: Foreigner accused of burying Siberian Husky alive in Phuket

4 hours ago
Electricity rates review set as Thailand aims to cap prices Thailand News

Electricity rates review set as Thailand aims to cap prices

4 hours ago
Fried and conned! Chancer nicks nosh from Pattaya food vendor Pattaya News

Fried and conned! Chancer nicks nosh from Pattaya food vendor

4 hours ago
Bedridden woman found dead after robbery in Ratchaburi Crime News

Bedridden woman found dead after robbery in Ratchaburi

5 hours ago
Thai massage shop worker and Vietnamese client killed in electrocution Thailand News

Thai massage shop worker and Vietnamese client killed in electrocution

5 hours ago
Thai House passes amnesty bills but snubs lese majeste cases Bangkok News

Thai House passes amnesty bills but snubs lese majeste cases

5 hours ago
Contractor from Surin scoops 12 million baht in lottery Thailand News

Contractor from Surin scoops 12 million baht in lottery

5 hours ago
Blazing squad! Foreigner’s 4&#215;4 goes up in smoke on Pattaya street Pattaya News

Blazing squad! Foreigner’s 4×4 goes up in smoke on Pattaya street

5 hours ago
Bangkok NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee42 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 17, 2025
132 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x