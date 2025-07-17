Truck runs red light, fatally hits Thai traffic officer in Bangkok (video)

A six-wheel truck ran a red light, causing a fatal accident involving a distinguished traffic officer from the Khlong Tan Police Station in the Pattanakarn area of Bangkok. The driver claimed he had a green light.

The Suan Luang Facebook page reported on the incident, stating that the accident occurred around 5.50am at the Thaworn Thawat intersection (Pattanakarn 25) and involved a truck colliding with a police motorcycle. The officer was critically injured and unconscious, with CPR being administered.

Yesterday, July 16, at 5.55am, Ruamkatanyu Foundation was informed of a collision at the Pattanakarn 25 intersection in Suan Luang district, Bangkok. Upon investigation, a white Yamaha NMAX motorcycle with the license plate 68042 was found to have been hit, with the truck leaving the scene.

At the site, an officer from Khlong Tan Police Station was found severely injured, unconscious, and not breathing. Rescue volunteers and ALS staff provided CPR and transported the officer to Vibhavadi Hospital, Pattanakarn.

Further details are under investigation. By 10am, it was confirmed that the injured officer, Police Lieutenant Phongsak Sriworam, known as Mo, had passed away at Vibhavadi Hospital.

According to his supervisor, 57 year old Lieutenant Phongsak was on duty monitoring traffic conditions on Pattanakarn Road, checking for accidents or congestion, just 10 minutes before his shift was to end.

While riding his police motorcycle from Khlong Tan intersection to Pattanakarn intersection, a small six-wheel truck, with license plate บท 6087 from Nonthaburi, driven by 68 year old Daorung, ran a red light and collided with him. Lt. Phongsak was critically injured and later died at the hospital.

The driver claimed that he had a green light while driving normally. However, CCTV footage revealed that the green light was for going straight, while the right turn signal was red, leading to the collision with Lt. Phongsak’s motorcycle, which was travelling straight.

Lt. Phongsak had previously been awarded the outstanding officer title at Khlong Tan Police Station twice for his excellent service to residents, often working night shifts, and was on duty when the accident happened.

Daorung faces three charges: running a red light, reckless driving causing death, and reckless driving endangering others. Legal proceedings will follow as he has been handed over to investigators, reported KhaoSod.