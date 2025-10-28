2 university students seriously injured in accident on Chon Buri zebra crossing

Two students sustained serious injuries after being hit by a car on a zebra crossing outside Burapha University in Chon Buri yesterday, October 27.

Officers from Saen Suk Police Station were alerted to the accident on the zebra crossing outside the university in the Saen Suk sub-district of Chon Buri at around 4pm. Rescuers from the Trikunatham Foundation also rushed to the scene.

Officers found a 20 year old Chompunuch lying unconscious on the road. Rescue workers promptly provided first aid.

Another female victim, Theeranuch, also 20, suffered hip pain and multiple scratches on her body. Both were taken to Burapha University Hospital for urgent medical treatment.

Nearby, officers found a bronze MG SUV with Bangkok licence plates. The driver was reportedly in a state of shock and confusion, unable to give an interview to the media. Officers escorted the driver to Saen Suk Police Station for further questioning.

A member of the rescue foundation issued a statement, urging drivers to be extra cautious when driving past Burapha University, as students frequently cross the road at the zebra crossing.

He reminded motorists to slow down or stop completely when approaching the crossing to ensure safety. He also advised students to check for oncoming vehicles before crossing to avoid similar accidents in the future.

Several accidents have previously been reported on zebra crossings across the country. In April, a baht bus hit a German couple on a zebra crossing in Phang Nga province, leaving them with severe injuries. Fortunately, their one year old child escaped the accident unharmed.

A Thai writer was hit by a pickup truck on a zebra crossing in Bangkok in February, suffering serious injuries. The pickup driver did not flee the scene but failed to explain why he did not slow down to let the victim cross the road.

One of the most widely shared zebra crossing accidents among Thais and foreigners involved the death of an eye doctor in Bangkok. She was hit by a Ducati motorcycle ridden by a police officer while crossing the road and later died from her injuries.