Thai police arrest Chinese fraud suspect in Mae Rim operation

The Immigration Division 3 conducted a cross-province operation from Pattaya to Mae Rim to capture a Chinese man wanted for fraud. The suspect allegedly deceived fellow nationals into investing in a durian orchard project before fleeing the country today, August 12.

Police Lieutenant General Phanumas Boonyaluck, commander of the Immigration Bureau, along with deputy commanders Police Major General Panthana Nuchanarot and Police Major General Chairit Anurith, ordered Police Colonel Jirapong Rujiradamrongchai and his investigative team to locate the suspect, Long (alias), a 41 year old Chinese national. The arrest warrant was issued by the Guangzhou Province, China, for fraud.

Long reportedly enticed victims to invest in a durian orchard project in Chanthaburi province and other areas in eastern Thailand and then absconded with their money. The Chinese police issued an arrest warrant and requested that Thailand revoke his permission to stay. This information was relayed to the Thai Immigration Bureau.

After receiving the information, the team tracked the suspect from Pattaya to Bangkok and then north to Chiang Mai province. They successfully apprehended him at a petrol station in Mae Rim district, Chiang Mai, preventing any chance of escape.

Initially, the police revoked his permission to stay in the kingdom and detained him at the Immigration Detention Centre in Bangkok, awaiting deportation according to legal procedures, reported KhaoSod.

Loading…

Pol. Major. Gen. Chairit stated that this operation aligns with the policy of the national police chief and the Immigration Bureau, aimed at cracking down on transnational criminals and foreigners committing crimes in Thailand. This is to protect the nation’s peace and security, and to uphold Thailand’s international image.

In similar news, Bangkok police have arrested a 25 year old man for selling bank accounts later used in criminal schemes, causing losses of over 11 million baht.

Metropolitan Police Division 3 officers apprehended the suspect, Surayut Kungseng, on August 1 at around 6.30am under a warrant issued by the Min Buri Criminal Court. Investigators revealed he sold each account for 3,000 baht, which were subsequently used in large-scale fraud.