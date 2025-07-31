Fatal accident on Sukhumvit Road as truck collides with motorcycle

Tragic collision raises concerns over U-turn safety

Bright Choomanee
Thursday, July 31, 2025
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

An accident involving an 18-wheel truck and a motorcycle resulted in a fatality on Sukhumvit Road, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province. The incident occurred today, July 31, near a U-turn junction, prompting an urgent investigation by local police.

Upon receiving notification of the collision, Bang Lamung police and volunteer rescue personnel swiftly arrived at the scene, finding the 18-wheel truck parked and blocking the road.

A black Yamaha motorcycle had crashed into the truck’s trailer, sustaining severe damage. The deceased, an unidentified male approximately 40 years old, was discovered at the site.

He had suffered a skull fracture, with brain matter and blood present on the ground. Emergency services covered the body to maintain respect while keeping bystanders at a distance.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The truck driver reported that he was making a U-turn towards Pattaya when the motorcycle, travelling at high speed, collided with the trailer. The driver stated that he did not see the motorcycle approaching and immediately alerted the police after the accident, reported KhaoSod.

Subsequently, Police Lieutenant Colonel Sorasuphon Odtansrianan, deputy investigator at Bang Lamung Police Station, conducted an on-site investigation. The examination includes reviewing CCTV footage and identifying the deceased. The body was transferred to a local hospital, awaiting family members to claim it for religious rites.

In similar news, a 19 year old motorcyclist tragically died in a crash on Thepkrasattri Road in Phuket on July 25, after a sedan driven by an intoxicated woman veered across the median and struck his bike head-on.

Thalang Police received the report at 12.10am and rushed to the scene near Moo 3, Srisoonthorn. There, they found a severely damaged grey Toyota Yaris and a black Honda Forza motorbike, both registered in Phuket. The accident was believed to have occurred at around 11.40pm.

Fatal accident on Sukhumvit Road as truck collides with motorcycle

