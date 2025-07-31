Fatal accident on Sukhumvit Road as truck collides with motorcycle

An accident involving an 18-wheel truck and a motorcycle resulted in a fatality on Sukhumvit Road, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province. The incident occurred today, July 31, near a U-turn junction, prompting an urgent investigation by local police.

Upon receiving notification of the collision, Bang Lamung police and volunteer rescue personnel swiftly arrived at the scene, finding the 18-wheel truck parked and blocking the road.

A black Yamaha motorcycle had crashed into the truck’s trailer, sustaining severe damage. The deceased, an unidentified male approximately 40 years old, was discovered at the site.

He had suffered a skull fracture, with brain matter and blood present on the ground. Emergency services covered the body to maintain respect while keeping bystanders at a distance.

The truck driver reported that he was making a U-turn towards Pattaya when the motorcycle, travelling at high speed, collided with the trailer. The driver stated that he did not see the motorcycle approaching and immediately alerted the police after the accident, reported KhaoSod.

Subsequently, Police Lieutenant Colonel Sorasuphon Odtansrianan, deputy investigator at Bang Lamung Police Station, conducted an on-site investigation. The examination includes reviewing CCTV footage and identifying the deceased. The body was transferred to a local hospital, awaiting family members to claim it for religious rites.

