Phuket man arrested for illegal high-interest loan operation

A 61 year old man has been apprehended by Wichit Police in Phuket for running an illicit high-interest loan operation. The arrest resulted in the confiscation of 12 motorcycles, five sedans, a pickup truck, and numerous related documents.

Residents in Soi Charoenlap, Wichit, had reported unregistered vehicles parked for long periods along the roadside and motorcycles concealed under covers at rental properties.

Acting on these complaints, Wichit Police Chief Police Colonel Somsak Thongkliang instructed Deputy Superintendent of Investigation Police Lieutenant Colonel Thirawat Amnatcharoenying to investigate the area on the evening of August 10.

Police discovered six vehicles without licence plates on the roadside and six hidden motorcycles in front of a rental unit. Upon questioning the property owner, they identified the tenant as Wut, a pseudonym, residing in Moo 3, Wichit.

Wut admitted ownership of the vehicles, explaining they were pawned to him by people needing immediate cash. He also allowed officers to seize additional motorcycles stored inside the property.

The investigation further led to the confiscation of 12 motorcycles, five sedans, a pickup truck, and 46 documents linked to vehicle pawning.

Police revealed that Wut charged a monthly interest rate of 10%, which exceeds legal limits, and operated without a licence for personal loan services. He faces charges of lending money at excessive rates and running an unlicensed loan business.

Pol. Col. Somsak expressed gratitude to the residents for their assistance. “The information from the public was crucial in locating and apprehending the suspect, seizing the evidence, and returning it to the victims,” he stated.

Wut and the confiscated items were transported to Wichit Police Station for further legal action, reported The Phuket News.

In similar news, a 34 year old woman was detained in Nang Rong district, Buriram province, for allegedly running an illegal high-interest loan operation. The arrest came after a complaint from a 44 year old assistant village head, who presented proof of harassment and excessive interest charges.