Thai woman struck by lightning while hiking in Mae Hong Son

A 30 year old Thai woman sustained serious injuries after being struck by lightning while hiking on Doi Pui Luang mountain in the northern province of Mae Hong Son on Saturday, October 11.

The woman, Phattharaporn, travelled from her home province of Nakhon Si Thammarat in southern Thailand to hike through a trail on Doi Pui Luang mountain, located in the Ban Huai Hee community of the Huai Pu Ling sub-district. She was part of a tour group of 20 people who had travelled from Bangkok.

At around 7.45pm, lightning struck a group of tourists visiting the peak, injuring Phattharaporn. The victim lost consciousness after the incident and sustained burns across her body.

Other tourists and local porters performed CPR and carried her down the mountain trail amid heavy rain. After more than two hours, they finally reached Ban Huai Hee village, where an ambulance was waiting to take her to Srisangwan Hospital for treatment before she was transferred to Chiang Mai Hospital.

Villagers in Ban Huai Hee told Thai PBS that Doi Pui Luang is frequently struck by lightning. Several large pine trees on the mountaintop were repeatedly hit. Cattle farmers in the area also died in similar incidents.

Mueang Mae Hong Son District Chief, Yutthana Chadooree, warned residents and tourists visiting high-altitude attractions to immediately turn off their mobile phones during thunderstorms. He advised those in open areas to crouch down and avoid tall trees or huts, as these could be struck by lightning.

In a similar incident in September, a Thai caddie was struck by lightning at The Legacy Golf Club in Bangkok’s Khlong Sam Wa district on September 18. The woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and later succumbed to her injuries.

In May, two residents in the eastern province of Prachin Buri were injured when lightning struck during a rocket festival. One victim suffered only minor injuries, while the other was hospitalised but later recovered, though she continued to experience shoulder pain.