Speeding pickup kills biker in deadly Phang Nga U-turn crash

Police investigating high-speed collision near health centre on major road

Puntid Tantivangphaisal26 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, August 30, 2025
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

A speeding pickup truck ploughed into a motorcyclist at a U-turn in Khao Lak, Phang Nga province, on Thursday, killing the rider instantly in a horrific crash.

The fatal collision occurred at around 5.15pm on August 28 near the Kukkak Subdistrict Health Centre on Phetkasem Road, heading towards Thai Mueang district.

Police at Khao Lak Station were alerted to the incident and quickly dispatched investigators to the scene. On arrival, officers discovered the wreckage of a red Isuzu pickup truck with Phuket plates and a heavily damaged motorcycle.

The Isuzu, driven by Samart Chiplek, was reportedly travelling in the right lane at speeds exceeding 100 kilometres per hour.

As Samart approached the U-turn, the motorcyclist, who had parked at the turning point and was attempting to head in the direction of Thai Mueang, was struck with devastating force.

The motorbike was thrown metres from the impact site, and the rider died at the scene. The name of the victim is being withheld until the family is notified.

Photos from the crash show extensive damage to both the motorcycle and the front of the pickup.

Investigators say they have taken up the case for further examination to determine fault. Early indications point to excessive speed as a contributing factor, though police have yet to confirm whether charges will be filed.

Locals told police that the U-turn has long been a danger zone, with multiple accidents reported at the same location in recent years, reported The Phuket News.

In a similar story, a fatal crash unfolded on August 18 on the inbound lane of Phuket’s bypass road near a shopping mall in Ratsada, Mueang district. A big bike with Phuket plates slammed into the rear of an 18-wheeled cement truck, triggering a fiery explosion that claimed the life of the rider.

The 23 year old victim was thrown into the far-right lane, while his motorcycle was left ablaze in the middle of the road. Witnesses said the truck was driving normally when the motorcycle approached at high speed and crashed violently into its rear.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
