Motorcyclist dies in tragic crash on Chon Buri U-turn bridge

A 25 year old man tragically died after his motorcycle collided with a bridge railing on a U-turn bridge in Mueang district, Chon Buri. The accident, which occurred yesterday, June 2, resulted in fatal injuries, including a skull fracture and broken neck.

Police Lieutenant Chinawat Thisala from Mueang Chon Buri Police Station responded to the incident on Sukhumvit Road, inbound towards Bangkok, in Khlong Tamru subdistrict. Emergency services from Chon Buri Hospital and Thammaratsamee Maneerat Foundation were also present at the scene.

The deceased was identified as Amnuay, a resident of Khok Samrong district, Lop Buri. He was found on the road with severe head injuries. A fake gun was discovered in his backpack. Nearby, a black and red Honda CPX motorcycle with license plate 1 กศ 2937 Saraburi was found overturned on the bridge, showing signs of impact.

Witnesses stated that the man had hit a traffic cone before ascending the U-turn bridge. It is believed that he lost control and collided with the concrete barrier, causing him to fall onto the road below.

During this time, his wife contacted the police for information, expressing shock and grief upon learning of her husband’s death. Before the accident, she had shared a photo of him with their young daughter on a Facebook group to announce his disappearance. She was informed of the tragic news by someone who saw the post.

The body was taken to the hospital for legal procedures and will be returned to the family for religious rites, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a fatal accident unfolded on May 25 at 4.06pm on Highway 7 in Pattaya, Chon Buri, when a motorcyclist lost control while attempting to overtake on a curve of an overpass. The rider collided with the bridge’s railing and was thrown from the structure, resulting in his death.

Responding to the scene were Police Lieutenant Colonel Ratphon Warana, Deputy Superintendent (Investigation) of Highway Police Subdivision 1, Division 8, and rescue personnel from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Pattaya Foundation.

