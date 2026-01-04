Phuket records four road deaths during New Year ‘Seven Days of Danger’

Phuket recorded four road deaths and 39 accidents between December 30 and January 2 during the annual ‘Seven Days of Danger’ New Year road safety campaign, according to the Phuket Road Accident Prevention and Reduction Operations Centre.

Two fatalities occurred in Mueang Phuket district and two in Thalang district, while no deaths were reported in Kathu.

Mueang Phuket recorded the highest number of accidents with 20 cases, followed by Thalang with 10 and Kathu with nine. Injuries were also highest in Mueang Phuket, with 23 people injured, compared with 11 in Thalang and nine in Kathu.

Daily figures showed January 1 was the deadliest day, with 16 accidents reported, resulting in 18 injuries and three deaths. No fatalities were recorded on December 30 or January 2.

Motorcycles were involved in 38 of the 39 accidents, accounting for 92.68% of all cases, while one accident involved a car. Most crashes occurred on highways, followed by urban roads.

Speeding was identified as the leading cause of accidents, accounting for 72% of cases, followed by drunk driving at 26%. Risky behaviour data also highlighted failure to wear helmets as a major contributing factor.

Accidents were most frequent during late-night and early-morning hours, particularly between 12.01am and 3am, followed by 6.01am to 9am.

Most injured victims were aged between 25 and 34, followed by those aged 45 to 54. Officials confirmed all four fatalities were Thai nationals.

Authorities reiterated calls for motorists to strictly comply with traffic laws, particularly regarding speed limits, helmet use and drink-driving, as intensified enforcement and checkpoints continue throughout the New Year holiday period.

The ‘intensive period’ of the New Year road safety campaign is set to conclude at midnight on January 5, with authorities maintaining heightened enforcement and checkpoint operations until then.

According to national road safety agency ThaiRSC, Phuket recorded 114 road deaths and 27,502 injuries throughout 2025, according to the Phuket News.