Phuket records four road deaths during New Year ‘Seven Days of Danger’

Speeding and helmet non-use cited as leading risk factors

Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: January 4, 2026, 12:02 PM
84 1 minute read
Phuket records four road deaths during New Year ‘Seven Days of Danger’ | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Phuket Time News

Phuket recorded four road deaths and 39 accidents between December 30 and January 2 during the annual ‘Seven Days of Danger’ New Year road safety campaign, according to the Phuket Road Accident Prevention and Reduction Operations Centre.

Two fatalities occurred in Mueang Phuket district and two in Thalang district, while no deaths were reported in Kathu.

Mueang Phuket recorded the highest number of accidents with 20 cases, followed by Thalang with 10 and Kathu with nine. Injuries were also highest in Mueang Phuket, with 23 people injured, compared with 11 in Thalang and nine in Kathu.

Daily figures showed January 1 was the deadliest day, with 16 accidents reported, resulting in 18 injuries and three deaths. No fatalities were recorded on December 30 or January 2.

Phuket records four road deaths during New Year ‘Seven Days of Danger’ | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of the Phuket News

Motorcycles were involved in 38 of the 39 accidents, accounting for 92.68% of all cases, while one accident involved a car. Most crashes occurred on highways, followed by urban roads.

Speeding was identified as the leading cause of accidents, accounting for 72% of cases, followed by drunk driving at 26%. Risky behaviour data also highlighted failure to wear helmets as a major contributing factor.

Accidents were most frequent during late-night and early-morning hours, particularly between 12.01am and 3am, followed by 6.01am to 9am.

Related Articles

Most injured victims were aged between 25 and 34, followed by those aged 45 to 54. Officials confirmed all four fatalities were Thai nationals.

Phuket records four road deaths during New Year ‘Seven Days of Danger’ | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of the Phuket News

Authorities reiterated calls for motorists to strictly comply with traffic laws, particularly regarding speed limits, helmet use and drink-driving, as intensified enforcement and checkpoints continue throughout the New Year holiday period.

The ‘intensive period’ of the New Year road safety campaign is set to conclude at midnight on January 5, with authorities maintaining heightened enforcement and checkpoint operations until then.

According to national road safety agency ThaiRSC, Phuket recorded 114 road deaths and 27,502 injuries throughout 2025, according to the Phuket News.

Latest Thailand News
Power bank explosion injures woman in market | Thaiger Thailand News

Power bank explosion injures woman in market

47 seconds ago
Phuket records four road deaths during New Year ‘Seven Days of Danger’ | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket records four road deaths during New Year ‘Seven Days of Danger’

25 minutes ago
Illegal Migrant Smuggling Thailand Pickup Truck Incident | Thaiger Thailand News

Illegal Migrant Smuggling Thailand Pickup Truck Incident

48 minutes ago
Bar host arrested for burglary at Bangkok transgender influencer’s home | Thaiger Thailand News

Bar host arrested for burglary at Bangkok transgender influencer’s home

58 minutes ago
Thai Cambodian Border Dispute: Army Reaffirms Sovereignty | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Cambodian Border Dispute: Army Reaffirms Sovereignty

1 hour ago
Drugs and ammunition found after fatal motorcycle crash in Chon Buri | Thaiger Pattaya News

Drugs and ammunition found after fatal motorcycle crash in Chon Buri

1 hour ago
Rama 2 Flood Rescue: GPS Navigation Error Incident | Thaiger Thailand News

Rama 2 Flood Rescue: GPS Navigation Error Incident

2 hours ago
Myanmar rape-murder suspect deported as victim’s daughter demands justice | Thaiger Thailand News

Myanmar rape-murder suspect deported as victim’s daughter demands justice

2 hours ago
Young man with three arrest warrants arrested while hiding in closed-box pickup at highway checkpoint | Thaiger Thailand News

Young man with three arrest warrants arrested while hiding in closed-box pickup at highway checkpoint

20 hours ago
2026 SAFF Futsal Championship to debut in Bangkok as South Asia launches new tournament | Thaiger Thailand News

2026 SAFF Futsal Championship to debut in Bangkok as South Asia launches new tournament

22 hours ago
2nd Army Area raids scammer hideout, uncovers scripted fraud operations targeting multiple countries | Thaiger Thailand News

2nd Army Area raids scammer hideout, uncovers scripted fraud operations targeting multiple countries

23 hours ago
Second Army Area releases footage alleging Cambodian military activity near Preah Vihear | Thaiger Thailand News

Second Army Area releases footage alleging Cambodian military activity near Preah Vihear

24 hours ago
Will Thailand’s 2026 election reshape tourism, foreign investment, and transport policy? | Thaiger Thailand News

Will Thailand’s 2026 election reshape tourism, foreign investment, and transport policy?

1 day ago
Thailand’s new year holiday 2026 sees over eight million travelers, fewer accidents and smooth nationwide transport | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s new year holiday 2026 sees over eight million travelers, fewer accidents and smooth nationwide transport

1 day ago
Fire destroys monk’s living quarters at Nimit Mai temple, investigation underway | Thaiger Bangkok News

Fire destroys monk’s living quarters at Nimit Mai temple, investigation underway

1 day ago
Fire erupts in condo, woman hospitalized for smoke inhalation | Thaiger Thailand News

Fire erupts in condo, woman hospitalized for smoke inhalation

1 day ago
Van carrying passenger crashes after tire blowout, one killed and eight injured | Thaiger Thailand News

Van carrying passenger crashes after tire blowout, one killed and eight injured

1 day ago
Heartless thief snatches surgery money from woman in brazen daylight robbery | Thaiger Crime News

Heartless thief snatches surgery money from woman in brazen daylight robbery

2 days ago
Sea of Trash: Garbage covers Patong beach after New Year countdown | Thaiger Phuket News

Sea of Trash: Garbage covers Patong beach after New Year countdown

2 days ago
Expert predicts drier rainy season starting July because of El Niño | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Expert predicts drier rainy season starting July because of El Niño

2 days ago
Patong restaurant fires staff after telling customer to &#8220;Wash the pot yourself&#8221; | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong restaurant fires staff after telling customer to “Wash the pot yourself”

2 days ago
New Year Tragedy: 86 Killed in Thailand Road Accidents in First 2 Days | Thaiger Hot News

New Year Tragedy: 86 Killed in Thailand Road Accidents in First 2 Days

3 days ago
Japanese expat shares Why you must carry a stack of 20-Baht notes in Thailand | Thaiger Hot News

Japanese expat shares Why you must carry a stack of 20-Baht notes in Thailand

3 days ago
Bangkok fireworks blast injures 7 at New Year party | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok fireworks blast injures 7 at New Year party

3 days ago
Cold spell returns: Temps to drop across Thailand from Jan 2-6 | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Cold spell returns: Temps to drop across Thailand from Jan 2-6

3 days ago
Phuket News
Tags
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: January 4, 2026, 12:02 PM
84 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia) is an SEO content writer at The Thaiger, where she writes engaging articles on business, lifestyle, and travel and she combines her global perspective with a passion for storytelling. Beyond writing, she thrives in project management, branding, and digital media. Mia believes in the power of words to connect and inspire, aiming to create content that resonates with readers worldwide.