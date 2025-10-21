Thai woman escapes rapist who tries to run her down in Chachoengsao

Police arrive just in time as suspect turns car into weapon

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin49 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025
180 2 minutes read
Thai woman escapes rapist who tries to run her down in Chachoengsao | Thaiger
Photo via ThaiRath

Police rescued a Thai woman in time after a rapist attempted to run her down in the central province of Chachoengsao yesterday, October 20.

The 26 year old Thai woman sought help from officers at Bang Pakong Police Station at around 3.30am yesterday after she was tricked and sexually assaulted inside an isolated house in the Bang Pakong district of Chachoengsao province.

Officers rushed to the scene and found the victim, identified only as Noi, running away from a silver Toyota Vios sedan that was attempting to hit her. Seeing the police, the driver quickly fled towards the motorway leading to Chon Buri province.

Police chased the vehicle until it lost control on the wet road and plunged into a roadside ditch. The suspect abandoned the car and fled on foot. Officers then turned their attention to the frightened victim, ensuring her safety before taking her to the police station for questioning.

Noi told officers that she had travelled from Mukdahan province in the Isaan to Chachoengsao in search of work. She planned to stay with her niece while job hunting and had asked her to pick her up upon arrival.

Thai woman nearly killed by rapist in Chachoengsao
Photo via KhaoSod

However, she arrived late, at around 9pm, and her nephew was unable to collect her due to his night shift. Noi decided to wait for him at a bus stop along Bang Na–Trat Road. Her nephew promised to pick her up at 8am.

While waiting, a man aged between 40 and 45 stopped his motorcycle near her and warned that the area was unsafe for a woman to stay alone. He offered to take her somewhere safer, but Noi refused, and he left.

Related Articles

Around 20 minutes later, the man returned and repeated his offer. Seeing that the area was quiet and dark, Noi agreed to go with him.

Rapist at large after trying to run down victim
Photo via KhaoSod

The man initially claimed he would take her to a police station, but instead stopped at a roadside restaurant, where he switched to a sedan. He then drove Noi to a secluded house, where he raped her.

Noi further revealed that the suspect threatened to kill her.

After the assault, Noi managed to escape when the man briefly left the house. She took a used condom as evidence and also captured a photo of the suspect. The suspect then chased after her in his sedan and tried to crash into her, but police arrived in time and intervened.

Officers later told ThaiRath that they had identified the suspect as 45 year old Wuttipong, a motorcycle mechanic operating a repair shop in the province. Police are now hunting the suspect and gathering evidence to prosecute him.

Thai man rapes and attempted to crash car into victim
Photo via KhaoSod

Latest Thailand News
7 weird or quirky museums in Thailand you should visit | Thaiger Thailand Travel

7 weird or quirky museums in Thailand you should visit

11 minutes ago
Hackers hijack Phuket ride-hailing apps in taxi scam chaos | Thaiger Phuket News

Hackers hijack Phuket ride-hailing apps in taxi scam chaos

12 minutes ago
MV actress and friend killed in Udon Thani motorbike crash | Thaiger Road deaths

MV actress and friend killed in Udon Thani motorbike crash

46 minutes ago
Thai woman escapes rapist who tries to run her down in Chachoengsao | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman escapes rapist who tries to run her down in Chachoengsao

49 minutes ago
Police pickup crashes into 6 year old boy during high-speed chase | Thaiger Thailand News

Police pickup crashes into 6 year old boy during high-speed chase

2 hours ago
Fire breaks out at Phuket condo site, no injuries reported | Thaiger Phuket News

Fire breaks out at Phuket condo site, no injuries reported

3 hours ago
Bangkok police reunite Sri Lankan beauty queen with lost crown | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok police reunite Sri Lankan beauty queen with lost crown

3 hours ago
Thailand announces second phase of co-payment scheme | Thaiger Economy News

Thailand announces second phase of co-payment scheme

3 hours ago
Thai immigration: Belarusian model not abducted in Bangkok | Thaiger Crime News

Thai immigration: Belarusian model not abducted in Bangkok

3 hours ago
Naked foreign man escorted to hospital after blocking traffic in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Naked foreign man escorted to hospital after blocking traffic in Pattaya

4 hours ago
Thai defence minister warns Cambodia: No deal, no summit | Thaiger Politics News

Thai defence minister warns Cambodia: No deal, no summit

5 hours ago
Thai man arrested for car-based penis enlargement services | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man arrested for car-based penis enlargement services

5 hours ago
Teen bikers arrested in Pattaya street racing crackdown | Thaiger Pattaya News

Teen bikers arrested in Pattaya street racing crackdown

6 hours ago
‘Cocktails in Bangkok’: Will Scott returns with expat tales of love, scams and chaos | Thaiger Thailand News

‘Cocktails in Bangkok’: Will Scott returns with expat tales of love, scams and chaos

6 hours ago
Krabi pickup driver claims blocking ambulance due to concerns about mother&#8217;s illness | Thaiger Thailand News

Krabi pickup driver claims blocking ambulance due to concerns about mother’s illness

6 hours ago
Myanmar crewman dies in boat accident off Phuket coast | Thaiger Phuket News

Myanmar crewman dies in boat accident off Phuket coast

6 hours ago
British ex-consul killed by speeding bike in Pattaya crash | Thaiger Pattaya News

British ex-consul killed by speeding bike in Pattaya crash

7 hours ago
3 Japanese men harass Pattaya hairdresser, lifting her skirt during service | Thaiger Pattaya News

3 Japanese men harass Pattaya hairdresser, lifting her skirt during service

7 hours ago
Phuket’s 2.3 billion baht underpass shelved over flood, chaos fears | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket’s 2.3 billion baht underpass shelved over flood, chaos fears

7 hours ago
Cool winds up north, flash floods lash Thailand’s south | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Cool winds up north, flash floods lash Thailand’s south

7 hours ago
Foreign man criticised for dangerously filming video on Phuket road | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man criticised for dangerously filming video on Phuket road

23 hours ago
Foreign driver sparks outrage with dangerous speeding on Phuket road | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign driver sparks outrage with dangerous speeding on Phuket road

24 hours ago
Foreign man allegedly takes over public mooring and threatens boat drivers with knife | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man allegedly takes over public mooring and threatens boat drivers with knife

1 day ago
Danish boxer stopped from jumping off Phuket building | Thaiger Phuket News

Danish boxer stopped from jumping off Phuket building

1 day ago
Nigerian man arrested for drug dealing in Bangkok nightclub raid | Thaiger Bangkok News

Nigerian man arrested for drug dealing in Bangkok nightclub raid

1 day ago
Central Thailand NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin49 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025
180 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.