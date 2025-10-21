Thai woman escapes rapist who tries to run her down in Chachoengsao

Police rescued a Thai woman in time after a rapist attempted to run her down in the central province of Chachoengsao yesterday, October 20.

The 26 year old Thai woman sought help from officers at Bang Pakong Police Station at around 3.30am yesterday after she was tricked and sexually assaulted inside an isolated house in the Bang Pakong district of Chachoengsao province.

Officers rushed to the scene and found the victim, identified only as Noi, running away from a silver Toyota Vios sedan that was attempting to hit her. Seeing the police, the driver quickly fled towards the motorway leading to Chon Buri province.

Police chased the vehicle until it lost control on the wet road and plunged into a roadside ditch. The suspect abandoned the car and fled on foot. Officers then turned their attention to the frightened victim, ensuring her safety before taking her to the police station for questioning.

Noi told officers that she had travelled from Mukdahan province in the Isaan to Chachoengsao in search of work. She planned to stay with her niece while job hunting and had asked her to pick her up upon arrival.

However, she arrived late, at around 9pm, and her nephew was unable to collect her due to his night shift. Noi decided to wait for him at a bus stop along Bang Na–Trat Road. Her nephew promised to pick her up at 8am.

While waiting, a man aged between 40 and 45 stopped his motorcycle near her and warned that the area was unsafe for a woman to stay alone. He offered to take her somewhere safer, but Noi refused, and he left.

Around 20 minutes later, the man returned and repeated his offer. Seeing that the area was quiet and dark, Noi agreed to go with him.

The man initially claimed he would take her to a police station, but instead stopped at a roadside restaurant, where he switched to a sedan. He then drove Noi to a secluded house, where he raped her.

Noi further revealed that the suspect threatened to kill her.

After the assault, Noi managed to escape when the man briefly left the house. She took a used condom as evidence and also captured a photo of the suspect. The suspect then chased after her in his sedan and tried to crash into her, but police arrived in time and intervened.

Officers later told ThaiRath that they had identified the suspect as 45 year old Wuttipong, a motorcycle mechanic operating a repair shop in the province. Police are now hunting the suspect and gathering evidence to prosecute him.