Nearly 3,000 drunk driving cases recorded during New Year crackdown

Authorities reveal provinces with highest New Year offences

Published: January 4, 2026, 4:19 PM
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Thailand’s probation authorities have reported nearly 3,000 drunk driving cases over a five-day period during the New Year holiday crackdown, with 3 provinces recording the highest numbers.

According to Department of Probation, a total of 2,957 drunk driving cases were recorded between December 30 and January 3 as part of intensified road safety measures during the festive period.

Today, on January 4, the department’s director-general said 164 new cases entered the probation system on January 3 alone, the fifth day of the campaign. Courts were closed on that day, and all 164 cases involved driving under the influence of alcohol.

Cumulative figures for the five-day period showed 3,123 cases entering the probation process. Of these, drunk driving accounted for 94.68%, while drug-impaired driving made up 5.12%. A small number of cases involved reckless driving.

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

The top three provinces with the highest number of drunk driving cases were Nonthaburi with 290 cases, Bangkok with 241 cases, and Samut Prakan with 178 cases.

Officials noted that compared with the same period last year, the number of cases on the fifth day fell slightly, dropping from 223 to 164 cases. Despite the decrease, authorities stressed that drunk driving remains a major concern during holiday periods.

As part of the crackdown, probation officers nationwide were assigned to work alongside police and relevant agencies at both main checkpoints and community roadblocks. Offenders were ordered to carry out community service as part of their probation conditions.

These activities included cleaning and landscaping work at 272 high-risk locations identified as accident-prone areas.

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A total of 2,754 probationers took part in the initiative, which authorities said aimed to raise awareness and help prevent road accidents during the New Year celebrations.

Officials confirmed that enhanced monitoring and coordination will continue throughout the holiday period, with probation volunteers and local agencies supporting enforcement efforts.

Authorities again urged motorists to avoid drinking and driving, warning that offenders will face legal consequences as enforcement remains strict during the festive season, as reported by KhaoSod.

