Swedish groom-to-be dies after crashing motorcycle in Rayong

Key insights from the news Copy A 47-year-old Swedish man died in a motorcycle crash in Rayong province on January 6 while allegedly intoxicated, having been drinking at a restaurant earlier that day.

The accident occurred when the man lost control of his motorcycle at a curve, crashing into a traffic guardrail and subsequently hitting an electricity pole, resulting in severe head injuries and a broken neck.

His girlfriend, who had warned him against riding due to his alcohol consumption, stated they were planning to marry soon and had completed paperwork for a spouse visa.

Police are investigating the crash, suspecting intoxication as a factor, and are reviewing CCTV footage to confirm the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A Swedish man lost his life after riding his motorcycle while drunk and crashing into a traffic guardrail on a road in Rayong province yesterday, January 6. He was reportedly planning to hold a wedding ceremony with his Thai girlfriend in the near future.

Officers from Klaeng Police Station investigated the accident at around 5pm. The crash occurred at a curve on a road in Klaeng district. The victim was later identified as a 47 year old Swedish national.

Police found the foreign motorcyclist with severe head injuries and a broken neck. His body was discovered about 20 metres away from his damaged motorcycle, a white Honda PCX.

A security guard who witnessed the incident, 44 year old Thai man Ariya, told police that the Swedish rider was travelling at high speed, estimated at more than 80 kilometres per hour. When he reached the curve, he reportedly lost control of the motorcycle and slammed into a roadside guardrail.

The impact caused the motorcycle to spin and strike a nearby electricity pole. The rider’s head reportedly hit the pole with force, resulting in fatal injuries. No other vehicles were passing through the area at the time of the crash.

The victim’s girlfriend, 50 year old Thai woman Onn, later arrived at the scene in tears. She told police they had planned to hold a wedding ceremony soon and had recently completed paperwork for a spouse visa. They were planning to travel to Sweden together in March to continue the process.

According to Onn, the Swedish man had been drinking beer at their restaurant since the morning of the accident. She said he told her he wanted to return home to shower before visiting his 90 year old bedridden mother, who lives near Laem Mae Phim Beach.

Onn said she warned him not to ride the motorcycle because he had consumed a large amount of alcohol, but he insisted on going.

Police said intoxication is suspected to be the cause of the crash. However, officers are continuing to review nearby CCTV footage to confirm the circumstances before formally concluding the case.