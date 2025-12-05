Actress Nana Intachai granted bail in 195 million baht fraud case

Actress Rybena “Nana” Intachai has been released on 1 million baht bail after being charged with defrauding friends and associates of nearly 195 million baht through alleged Ponzi-style schemes.

The Criminal Court granted her temporary release yesterday, December 4, prohibiting her from leaving the country without court approval. A psychologist has also been assigned to counsel the 44 year old actress during the investigation process.

Suriyan Hongwilai, spokesperson for the Court of Justice, said the counselling is intended to help the accused manage stress, reflect on her actions, and prevent future wrongdoing.

According to Police Major General Tatphum Charuprach, commander of the Cybercrime Investigation Division, Nana was interrogated at length on Wednesday, December 3. During questioning, the Bangkok Post reported that she maintained her innocence and said she believed borrowing money was not illegal.

She also told investigators she intended to repay her creditors.

Police allege that Nana borrowed large sums from friends, including other celebrities, using falsified documents to present fake investment opportunities. One of the named ventures was her hairdressing salon, which was the only real business police could verify. Other projects were found to be non-existent.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Tatphum said Nana began soliciting money due to liquidity problems with her salon and gradually convinced people close to her to invest in fabricated ventures. Police are treating the case as asset fraud and fraudulent borrowing, and have categorised it as a Ponzi scheme.

Complaints reportedly began surfacing in mid-October, when friends claimed they had stopped receiving repayments. As of now, the total losses are estimated at 195 million baht. More individuals are expected to come forward, though some celebrities are still deciding whether to file formal complaints.

Nana was arrested at her home in Watthana district, Bangkok, on Wednesday morning. Police seized assets worth around 10 million baht.

Nana told police that the Ledger device belonged to her husband, Prinya “Way” Intachai, a member of Thai hip hop group Thaitanium. Investigators confirmed that Way is currently in Thailand and plan to question him.

Police are also seeking another individual believed to be a close associate of Nana’s, suspected of involvement in the alleged fraud.