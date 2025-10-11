Thaksin may teach English in prison instead of hard labour

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, currently serving a prison sentence, may be assigned to teach English to inmates due to his age, officials confirmed.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Prawut Wongseenin of the Department of Corrections confirmed that officials are considering a teaching role for Thaksin due to his age, making physical labour unsuitable.

“At his age, it’s more appropriate to assign him an educational task rather than outdoor or strenuous work.”

Thaksin’s daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who also briefly served as prime minister, recently floated the idea of her father overseeing a drain-cleaning initiative. However, prison officials clarified that the former leader hasn’t served enough time to qualify for any external work programmes.

“Inmates must serve a specific period before being eligible for duties outside the prison grounds.”

Pol. Lt. Col. Prawut said that Thaksin’s work assignment remains undecided and must comply with correctional regulations.

Thaksin is currently imprisoned following his return to Thailand after years of self-imposed exile. He was sentenced to eight years in prison for corruption-related convictions but later received a royal pardon that reduced his sentence to one year.

His application for a second royal pardon is now under review. However, both the current and former justice ministers are reportedly against granting further leniency. When pressed for details, Prawut declined to comment on the pardon’s progress, saying only that it would proceed according to legal procedures, reported Bangkok Post.

A source from the Department of Corrections revealed that prisoners generally must serve two-thirds of their sentence before being considered for sentence suspension. However, inmates aged over 70 are allowed to apply after completing one-third of their term or serving at least six months—whichever comes first.

“All applications are reviewed monthly and follow the same process, regardless of an inmate’s background.”

The 76 year old ex-PM is reportedly in good spirits after completing his first month in prison, with regular family visits helping him adjust to incarceration.

His daughter, Pintongta Shinawatra Kunakornwong, visited Thaksin at the correctional facility, accompanied by her husband, Nuttaphong Kunakornwong, and Pidok Sooksawas, Paetongtarn’s husband.