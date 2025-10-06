Thaksin gets visit from sister and ex-PM Somchai at Klong Prem Prison

Ryan Turner
October 6, 2025
Somchai and Yaowapha Wongsawat visits Thaksin at Klong Prem Prison | Photo via News1live

Former Prime Minister Somchai Wongsawat and his wife, Yaowapha Wongsawat, visited Thaksin Shinawatra at Klong Prem Central Prison this morning, October 6, to offer moral support, as the former leader awaits the outcome of his royal clemency plea.

This marked the seventh family visit since the Supreme Court ordered Thaksin back to prison on September 9 to serve a one-year sentence.

According to reports, Somchai, who is Thaksin’s brother-in-law and also a former prime minister, arrived with Yaowapha, Thaksin’s younger sister. The couple spent around 20 minutes with Thaksin before leaving the prison. They were accompanied by Thaksin’s lawyer, Winyat Chartmontree. Thaksin’s children were not present.

“He has resigned himself to his fate and understands that this is just a temporary stay here,” Somchai told reporters after the visit, adding that Thaksin appeared to be in good spirits.

Somchai said the purpose of their visit was to offer encouragement. He confirmed they did not discuss the clemency petition. Yaowapha declined to speak to the media.

Photo via News1live

Winyat told reporters that the petition was still under review by the Justice Ministry and refused to comment further.

“I have no comment on that, as the justice minister has the authority to review it.”

The lawyer did not elaborate on whether Thaksin would accept the result if the petition were denied.

This is Thaksin’s second attempt at seeking royal clemency. His first petition resulted in a major sentence reduction. His Majesty the King commuted Thaksin’s original eight-year term, stemming from three corruption convictions, to one year.

However, Thaksin was transferred to the Police General Hospital on the night of his imprisonment, August 22, 2023, and did not spend a single night in a regular prison.

The Supreme Court later ruled that since Thaksin had not served time in custody, he must return to Klong Prem Central Prison to serve the one-year sentence in full.

