Rocket fire and armed exchanges continue along Thai–Cambodian border

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 9, 2025, 10:03 AM
Photo via MGR Online

Clashes along the Thai-Cambodian border have continued for a third consecutive day since December 7, with further exchanges taking place this morning, December 9. No new casualties have been confirmed.

ThaiRath reported yesterday, December 8, that Cambodian military activity was detected across several provinces bordering Cambodia, including Ubon Ratchathani, Buriram, Si Saket, and Sa Kaeo.

In Buriram’s Ban Kruad district, Cambodian forces allegedly launched BM-21 rockets into a residential area, triggering an armed exchange at Chong Sai Taku. In Surin, clashes were reported near the historic site of Prasat Khna, where Thai troops destroyed a temporary ladder built by Cambodian soldiers to gain access to the ancient location.

Reports also stated that Cambodian anti-drone equipment was damaged near the Surin border. In Ubon Ratchathani, Thai soldiers damaged a building allegedly used by Cambodian troops as a weapons storage site. The media reported that the building was previously occupied by a call centre scam gang.

Following two days of intense fighting, the Royal Thai Army confirmed that one Thai soldier, Sergeant Major Sathawat Sucharit, died in the line of duty. Seventeen others were injured and are receiving treatment, with most reported to be in stable condition.

BM-21 rockets residential area Thailand
Photo via MGR Online

At around 6am today, the official Facebook page of the 2nd Army Area reported fresh BM-21 rocket fire in several locations across Si Saket and Surin, including Sam Tae, Phu Phee, Chong Ta Thao, and Prasat Ta Khwai.

The Army stated in another update that Cambodian forces initiated the attacks, prompting Thai troops to respond under strict rules of engagement to protect border communities and property. Additional rocket strikes were reported in multiple areas throughout the morning, with clashes ongoing.

Royal Thai Army spokesperson Winthai Suvari confirmed that Thailand has been using mortars in response, while Cambodia continues to fire BM-21 rockets. He added that two houses in Ban Khok Thahan in Sa Kaeo were struck at around 1am today. Fortunately, residents had already been evacuated.

Thai Cambodia clashes
Winthai Suvari | Photo via The Better

Winthai condemned the Cambodian military for violating Thailand’s sovereignty and human rights by targeting civilian areas. He stressed that Thailand remains committed to international standards while preparing all necessary measures to safeguard its people and territorial integrity.

As of now, no official update has been released regarding the latest round of clashes this morning, and further details on injuries remain unconfirmed.

Thai soldiers
Photo via Facebook/ กองทัพภาคที่ 2

Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

