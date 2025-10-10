Thaksin stays upbeat in jail as political heat builds outside

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra remains in good spirits after completing the first month of his prison sentence, as family visits and legal scrutiny continue.

Thaksin’s daughter, Pintongta Shinawatra Kunakornwong, visited the 76 year old veteran politician along with her husband, Nuttaphong Kunakornwong and Pidok Sooksawas, husband of former PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra. The family spent over an hour with Thaksin, who is reportedly coping well with the sentence.

“His morale is strong,” said Nuttaphong.

Pintongta added that while her father’s mental health is sound, he has been experiencing numbness in his fingers.

Supporters of the red-shirt movement gathered outside the prison on Ngam Wong Wan Road in Chatuchak district, cheering Thaksin and vowing to continue their political fight. One supporter encouraged the former leader to “stay strong,” while the family acknowledged their presence with polite gestures and photos.

The visit sparked fresh political buzz when some supporters jokingly referred to Nuttaphong as “the next prime minister.” The couple laughed off the comment, but the Pheu Thai Party has previously floated Nuttaphong as a possible candidate in future elections.

Meanwhile, legal troubles for Thaksin are far from over. Justice Minister Rutthaphon Naowarat recently announced that a second royal pardon petition filed by Thaksin did not meet legal requirements. Pintongta declined to comment on the matter when asked by reporters.

The Supreme Court sentenced Thaksin on September 9 for abuse of power and conflict of interest during his 2001–2006 term as prime minister. This followed an extended hospital stay in a VIP suite at the Police General Hospital from August 2023 until his parole was granted in early 2024.

In a related development, the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) is expanding its probe into the so-called “14th floor case,” concerning Thaksin’s prolonged hospitalisation. Acting NACC secretary-general Surapong Intharathorn confirmed that 12 civil servants had already been questioned, with two more now under scrutiny, reported Bangkok Post.

Although Thaksin was not initially named in this investigation, the NACC will assess whether he bears any legal responsibility. Surapong said the case is being handled in line with proper legal procedure, even if it appears unusual to the public.