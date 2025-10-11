New bus link connects Thailand to Vientiane in just 4 hours

Public transport route aims to improve cross-border travel

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal44 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, October 11, 2025
112 1 minute read
New bus link connects Thailand to Vientiane in just 4 hours | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of บขส. Facebook

Thailand and Laos launched a new international bus route connecting Khon Kaen and Vientiane to enhance tourism, trade, and cross-border transport links.

The service, launched yesterday, October 10, was unveiled in a ceremony at Khon Kaen Bus Terminal 3, presided over by Phanthep Saokosol, Deputy Governor of Khon Kaen province. The new route marks the fifth international bus connection between the two countries and is expected to boost regional tourism and trade.

Attawit Rakjamroon, Managing Director of Transport Co., Ltd. (Bor Khor Sor), said the route is perfectly timed for the High Season.

“We are launching this route just in time for the High Season to facilitate citizens and tourists. It offers a convenient, fast, and safe public transport connection, which we expect will effectively promote economic and tourism linkages between Thailand and the Lao PDR.”

New bus link connects Thailand to Vientiane in just 4 hours | News by Thaiger

Spanning 194 kilometres, the journey takes approximately four hours and costs just 180 baht. The Thai service uses a 42-seat air-conditioned coach, departing daily from Khon Kaen at 8.15am and returning from Vientiane at 2.45pm. On the Lao side, the Vientiane Capital Bus Enterprise operates a smaller 25-seat minibus, leaving the Lao capital at 8.15am and departing from Khon Kaen at 3pm daily.

Attawit also revealed plans to integrate the route with Khon Kaen Airport, creating a seamless travel experience for air passengers. The move aligns with the Ministry of Transport’s broader policy to enhance regional connectivity and promote multimodal transport options, reported The Nation.

Related Articles

New bus link connects Thailand to Vientiane in just 4 hours | News by Thaiger

New bus link connects Thailand to Vientiane in just 4 hours | News by Thaiger

Kaewwanphon Worntiwongxi, Director of the Vientiane Capital State Bus Enterprise, welcomed the partnership, calling the route a vital step in strengthening cross-border relations.

“This route will not only promote tourism and commerce but also deepen the friendly ties between the people of both nations.”

Tickets are available through the Transport Co.’s official website, its E-ticket app, social media platforms, and at all Bor Kor Sor counters across Thailand.

Latest Thailand News
New RTAF chief to train female pilots and boost drones | Thaiger Aviation News

New RTAF chief to train female pilots and boost drones

12 seconds ago
New bus link connects Thailand to Vientiane in just 4 hours | Thaiger Transport News

New bus link connects Thailand to Vientiane in just 4 hours

44 minutes ago
Thaksin may teach English in prison instead of hard labour | Thaiger Politics News

Thaksin may teach English in prison instead of hard labour

1 hour ago
Israeli tourist boom sparks tension on Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger South Thailand News

Israeli tourist boom sparks tension on Koh Pha Ngan

1 hour ago
Bangkok shopper says staff ignored her after fall broke bone (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok shopper says staff ignored her after fall broke bone (video)

2 hours ago
Thai Airways revamp board with zero-tolerance corruption vow | Thaiger Business News

Thai Airways revamp board with zero-tolerance corruption vow

3 hours ago
Wrong-way rider killed in fatal Phuket motorbike crash | Thaiger Phuket News

Wrong-way rider killed in fatal Phuket motorbike crash

4 hours ago
Thai minister claims 40 million baht bribe tied to scam crackdown | Thaiger Politics News

Thai minister claims 40 million baht bribe tied to scam crackdown

4 hours ago
Fire erupts in Bangkok hotel room, guests evacuated safely (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Fire erupts in Bangkok hotel room, guests evacuated safely (video)

4 hours ago
Pattaya eyes extreme sports fame to woo global thrill-seekers | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya eyes extreme sports fame to woo global thrill-seekers

5 hours ago
Foreigner escapes blazing car inferno on Phuket roadside | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreigner escapes blazing car inferno on Phuket roadside

5 hours ago
Raids expose illegal migrant schools in Samut Sakhon | Thaiger Thailand News

Raids expose illegal migrant schools in Samut Sakhon

5 hours ago
Delivery truck flips on wet Sri Racha road, driver injured | Thaiger Pattaya News

Delivery truck flips on wet Sri Racha road, driver injured

6 hours ago
Thunderstorms loom as monsoon lashes central Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thunderstorms loom as monsoon lashes central Thailand

6 hours ago
Baby turtles make a break for it on Koh Thalu Beach | Thaiger Environment News

Baby turtles make a break for it on Koh Thalu Beach

22 hours ago
Drunk driver kills boy, 13, in wrong-way crash in Sattahip | Thaiger Pattaya News

Drunk driver kills boy, 13, in wrong-way crash in Sattahip

23 hours ago
Bangkok beauty shop sacks worker who kicked cat on video | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok beauty shop sacks worker who kicked cat on video

23 hours ago
Phuket expressway moves ahead with 2030 completion target | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket expressway moves ahead with 2030 completion target

23 hours ago
Teen gunmen shoot 13-year-old in back in Hat Yai revenge raid | Thaiger South Thailand News

Teen gunmen shoot 13-year-old in back in Hat Yai revenge raid

24 hours ago
Chinese factory in Chon Buri defies court order, told to halt work | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese factory in Chon Buri defies court order, told to halt work

1 day ago
Thailand’s biggest book fair hits the right note in Bangkok (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thailand’s biggest book fair hits the right note in Bangkok (video)

1 day ago
British biker killed in horror crash on Chiang Mai highway | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

British biker killed in horror crash on Chiang Mai highway

1 day ago
Phuket man shoots wife in drunken rage at family home | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket man shoots wife in drunken rage at family home

1 day ago
American tourist knocked out in late-night Pattaya clash | Thaiger Pattaya News

American tourist knocked out in late-night Pattaya clash

1 day ago
Phuket seaplane plan aims to jet-set luxury tourism sky-high | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket seaplane plan aims to jet-set luxury tourism sky-high

1 day ago
Thailand NewsTransport News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal44 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, October 11, 2025
112 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.