New bus link connects Thailand to Vientiane in just 4 hours

Thailand and Laos launched a new international bus route connecting Khon Kaen and Vientiane to enhance tourism, trade, and cross-border transport links.

The service, launched yesterday, October 10, was unveiled in a ceremony at Khon Kaen Bus Terminal 3, presided over by Phanthep Saokosol, Deputy Governor of Khon Kaen province. The new route marks the fifth international bus connection between the two countries and is expected to boost regional tourism and trade.

Attawit Rakjamroon, Managing Director of Transport Co., Ltd. (Bor Khor Sor), said the route is perfectly timed for the High Season.

“We are launching this route just in time for the High Season to facilitate citizens and tourists. It offers a convenient, fast, and safe public transport connection, which we expect will effectively promote economic and tourism linkages between Thailand and the Lao PDR.”

Spanning 194 kilometres, the journey takes approximately four hours and costs just 180 baht. The Thai service uses a 42-seat air-conditioned coach, departing daily from Khon Kaen at 8.15am and returning from Vientiane at 2.45pm. On the Lao side, the Vientiane Capital Bus Enterprise operates a smaller 25-seat minibus, leaving the Lao capital at 8.15am and departing from Khon Kaen at 3pm daily.

Attawit also revealed plans to integrate the route with Khon Kaen Airport, creating a seamless travel experience for air passengers. The move aligns with the Ministry of Transport’s broader policy to enhance regional connectivity and promote multimodal transport options, reported The Nation.

Kaewwanphon Worntiwongxi, Director of the Vientiane Capital State Bus Enterprise, welcomed the partnership, calling the route a vital step in strengthening cross-border relations.

“This route will not only promote tourism and commerce but also deepen the friendly ties between the people of both nations.”

Tickets are available through the Transport Co.’s official website, its E-ticket app, social media platforms, and at all Bor Kor Sor counters across Thailand.