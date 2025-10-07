Paetongtarn appoints new Pheu Thai election director

Pheu Thai Party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra named Suriya Jungrungruangkit as the party’s election director today, October 7, to lead preparations for the next general election.

The announcement was made during a meeting at party headquarters, where Paetongtarn introduced a preliminary list of prospective MP candidates.

Key figures in attendance included party Secretary-General Sorawong Thienthong, Prime Ministerial candidate Chaikasem Nitisiri, and senior members Somsak Thepsutin, Phumtham Wechayachai, Sompong Amornwiwat, Chusak Sirinil, and Prasert Chanthararuangthong.

In her remarks, Paetongtarn said the party would undertake structural reforms to allow greater participation from non-executive members in shaping policies and strategy. She invited members with differing views to contribute ideas directly to the executive board.

Paetongtarn also framed the meeting as a new phase of unity for the party, following recent political developments that saw Pheu Thai return to opposition status.

This shift came after a Constitutional Court ruling removed her from the prime ministership, and her father, former PM Thaksin Shinawatra, was sentenced to prison in a long-standing case tied to the 2006 coup.

She referenced past political challenges faced by the party, including two coups and multiple dissolutions, stating that Pheu Thai remains focused on delivering practical policies that serve the public interest.

The party leader said she was confident in the continued relevance of Pheu Thai, positioning it as a constructive political force ready to contest the next election.

In related news, the Pheu Thai Party has dismissed reports that a group of northeastern MPs is planning to leave, while acknowledging that some turnover is normal ahead of the next general election.

At a party meeting on October 7 under the theme “Rebuilding Pheu Thai, Rebuilding Thailand,” Secretary-General Sorawong Thienthong said the event was focused on election readiness, not political symbolism. The meeting followed expectations that the House of Representatives would be dissolved by the end of January 2026.