Thai energy firms deny Cambodia fuel exports after unusual surge detected

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 16, 2025, 11:31 AM
160 2 minutes read
Photo via Facebook/ Thai Burma railway ทางรถไฟสายมรณะ

The 2nd Army Area yesterday, December 15, ordered tighter controls on the export of all types of fuel at the Chong Mek Border Checkpoint in Ubon Ratchathani province to prevent supplies from being transported to Cambodia.

The order resulted in more than 100 fuel tanker trucks being stranded at the checkpoint yesterday. Drivers were instructed to stop and wait while their companies decided whether the fuel should be sent back or stored elsewhere.

Immigration Division 4 Commander Phairat Phukcharoen, along with Chong Mek Customs House chief Atchaw Phatduang and officials from the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC), jointly monitored and inspected the fuel tanker trucks. The fuel was intended for delivery to oil depots in Laos.

According to a report by PPTV HD, the fuel was officially declared as being transported to Laos. However, Thai authorities noted that the Nong Nok Khian Border in Laos is connected to Cambodia’s Sateng Teng Border Checkpoint. This raised concerns that fuel entering Laos could later be transferred or sold into Cambodia.

Phairat told the media that immigration officers detected irregularities in applications for fuel export permits through the Chong Mek crossing. He explained that the unusually large volume of fuel being exported raised concerns that the supplies could be diverted for military use in Cambodia.

Thai army control fuel export to Laos
Photo via Thai PBS News

Phairat revealed that around 281 fuel trucks were approved for export throughout the whole of November. However, after clashes reportedly began on December 7, authorities recorded 180 fuel trucks within just five days.

The situation triggered public concern over which Thai companies might still be delivering fuel that could be used in military operations in Cambodia.

In response to the controversy, several major petroleum and energy companies in Thailand issued official statements to clarify their positions. PTT, Bangchak, and PT all denied exporting fuel to Cambodia.

Oil tanker stranded at border
Photo via Thai PBS News

PTT said it had stopped transporting fuel to Cambodia since June this year following escalating tensions along the border. The company stated that national security and the safety of Thai citizens remain its top priorities.

Bangchak also clarified that it has no fuel-related business operations in Cambodia, including fuel transportation by land or sea. The company said it prioritises national security and expressed support for frontline officers stationed at the border.

PT issued a similar statement, saying it has no oil exports to Cambodia and has not conducted any fuel-related business there.

