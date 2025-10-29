Where to rent your halloween costume in Bangkok

Last-minute Halloween costume? These Bangkok rental shops can still save your weekend.

Where to rent your halloween costume in Bangkok | Thaiger
Bangkok has plenty of rental shops for your Halloween costume. Image by Jonathan Borba via Unsplash

  • Bangkok has plenty of costume shops with last-minute rentals available before Halloween.
  • From anime and movie characters to traditional Thai and vintage looks, there’s something for every style.
  • Many shops offer delivery or online booking, so you can sort your outfit without leaving home.

You’ve left it to the last minute again, haven’t you? We’ve all been there. Halloween is just two days away, and while your friends have been planning their costumes since September, you’re still wondering where to find something decent that doesn’t look like it came out of a bargain bin.

Lucky for you, Bangkok has plenty of costume rental shops that can still save your Halloween weekend. You might not have time to sew fake blood onto a shirt, but you can still turn up looking like you planned this all month.

Here are 5 places you can rent your Halloween costume in Bangkok, in no particular order (and yes, most of them allow you to do it last minute).

5 Costume shops to rent your Halloween costumes in Bangkok

Costume Shop (click to jump to section) Contact Highlight
Bangkok Fancy LINE: @bangkokfancy Wide range of horror, cosplay, and national costumes with delivery across Thailand.
Dreambox Costume +66 89 496 5336 Over 30 years of experience creating theatre-quality costumes from film to vintage eras.
Home Cosplay +66 95 549 5052 / homecosplay.com Cosy riverside shop near Asiatique with 100+ anime, movie, and princess costumes.
Enjoy Suite LINE: @enjoysuite / enjoysuite.com Over 700 themed costumes available online, from Hogwarts to horror and anime favourites.
Alex Costume +66 95 902 4247 Four branches across Bangkok featuring Marvel, DC, and One Piece costumes.

1. Bangkok Fancy

Silent Hill - School Horror costume for Halloween in Bangkok
Silent Hill – School Horror costume. Image via Bangkok Fancy

Contact: LINE @bangkokfancy

Bangkok Fancy has everything you need to pull off a look that’ll actually turn heads. The shop’s known for its huge collection of fancy dress rentals, from creepy classics to full-blown cosplay favourites. You’ll find eerie game-inspired looks like Silent Hill, gothic vampires, wicked queens, and The Addams Family, among others.

If horror isn’t your thing, there are national costumes from Japan, Vietnam, Thailand, and Malaysia, plus fun cartoon characters like the Minions, Pokémon, and Disney pricesses. Superhero fans can gear up as Spider-Man, Black Panther, or Captian America, and retro lovers can dig into 40s to 80s throwback outfits.

Since they deliver across Thailand, you can sort your Halloween look without leaving the house.

2. Dreambox Costume

Dreambox Costume, a place to rent a Halloween costume in Bangkok
Dreambox Costume has a wide range of Halloween costumes available. Image via Dreambox Costume

Contact: +66 89 496 5336

Dreamnox Costume is a long-standing costume house that has been around for more than 30 years. They know a thing or two about helping people pull off a look that feels spot-on, whether you’re aiming for eerie, glamorous, or completely out of this world.

The shop’s collection covers just about everything. Movie favourites like Harry Potter, Wonder Woman, Avatar, and Batman, or classic picks like Ghostbusters are all available. If you’d rather go vintage, they’ve got entire eras ready to rent, from 1920s glamour to 1980s flair. There are also traditional Thai outfits, Greek and Roman warrior costumes, Cleopatra and pharaoh looks, and cartoon icons like the Powerpuff Girls, The Incredibles, and Peter Pan.

3. Home Cosplay

Sailor Moon costumes for rent for Halloween in Bangkok
Sailor Moon costumes. Image via Home Cosplay

Contact: +66 95 549 5052 / homecosplay.com

This cosy shop near Asiatique The Riverfront has over a hundred costumes ready to rent, covering everything from superheroes to anime favourites. You can walk in as Wonder Woman, Batman, or someone straight out of Game of Thrones or The Lord of the Rings. Fans of Japanese anime will love their Sailor Moon, Dragon Ball, One Piece, and Street Fighter outfits too.

They haven’t forgotten the princess crowd either. The shop’s collection of Disney princess dresses is popular with anyone who wants to go full fairytale. There are also elegant costumes from classic Chinese films like A Chinese Ghost Story, The Sorcerer and the White Snake, and A Chinese Odyssey – Love of Eternity, perfect for those who want something a little more dramatic. If you want to dress up as a Thai ghost, they have those, too.

4. Enjoy Suite

Squid Games costume
Squid Games costume. Image via Enjoy Suite

Contact: LINE @enjoysuite / enjoysuite.com

Enjoy Suite has over 700 outfits ready to go, covering just about every theme you can think of. Want to turn up as a Hogwarts student, a Greek god, or a Jedi? They’ve got you covered. If you’re more into anime, they’ve got Sailor Moon, Demon Slayer, and One Piece sets too.

Enjoy Suite’s catalogue feels endless. You’ll find pirates, superheroes, princesses, pharaohs, mummies, animals, cartoon mascots, and even food-themed costumes if you’re in the mood for something ridiculous. Everything is neatly organised on their website, so you can browse, book, and sort payment online without setting foot in the shop.

5. Alex Costume

Corpse Bride
Alex Costume has become the go-to spot for Halloween costumes in Bangkok. Image via Alex Costume

Contact: +66 95 902 4247

If you’ve ever wanted to walk into a party dressed as your favourite hero, Alex Costume can make that happen. With four branches across Bangkok, this place has become a go-to spot for anyone who takes Halloween seriously. Their racks are filled with characters from Marvel, DC, and Disney.

Anime fans will love their full One Piece sets too, from Roronoa Zoro to the entire Straw Hat crew. The main branch at Pratunam is the busiest, especially around Halloween, so it’s best to head there early.

So yes, you’ve cut it close, but that doesn’t mean you need to show up in plain clothes and call it ‘minimalist horror.’ Bangkok’s costume rental scene can still save your Halloween.

Photo of Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya is a journalist and writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter 5 years ago, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence. Cita writes in both English and her native Bahasa Indonesia