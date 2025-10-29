Where to rent your halloween costume in Bangkok

The Thaiger key takeaways

You’ve left it to the last minute again, haven’t you? We’ve all been there. Halloween is just two days away, and while your friends have been planning their costumes since September, you’re still wondering where to find something decent that doesn’t look like it came out of a bargain bin.

Lucky for you, Bangkok has plenty of costume rental shops that can still save your Halloween weekend. You might not have time to sew fake blood onto a shirt, but you can still turn up looking like you planned this all month.

Here are 5 places you can rent your Halloween costume in Bangkok, in no particular order (and yes, most of them allow you to do it last minute).

5 Costume shops to rent your Halloween costumes in Bangkok

1. Bangkok Fancy

Contact: LINE @bangkokfancy

Bangkok Fancy has everything you need to pull off a look that’ll actually turn heads. The shop’s known for its huge collection of fancy dress rentals, from creepy classics to full-blown cosplay favourites. You’ll find eerie game-inspired looks like Silent Hill, gothic vampires, wicked queens, and The Addams Family, among others.

If horror isn’t your thing, there are national costumes from Japan, Vietnam, Thailand, and Malaysia, plus fun cartoon characters like the Minions, Pokémon, and Disney pricesses. Superhero fans can gear up as Spider-Man, Black Panther, or Captian America, and retro lovers can dig into 40s to 80s throwback outfits.

Since they deliver across Thailand, you can sort your Halloween look without leaving the house.

2. Dreambox Costume

Contact: +66 89 496 5336

Dreamnox Costume is a long-standing costume house that has been around for more than 30 years. They know a thing or two about helping people pull off a look that feels spot-on, whether you’re aiming for eerie, glamorous, or completely out of this world.

The shop’s collection covers just about everything. Movie favourites like Harry Potter, Wonder Woman, Avatar, and Batman, or classic picks like Ghostbusters are all available. If you’d rather go vintage, they’ve got entire eras ready to rent, from 1920s glamour to 1980s flair. There are also traditional Thai outfits, Greek and Roman warrior costumes, Cleopatra and pharaoh looks, and cartoon icons like the Powerpuff Girls, The Incredibles, and Peter Pan.

3. Home Cosplay

Contact: +66 95 549 5052 / homecosplay.com

This cosy shop near Asiatique The Riverfront has over a hundred costumes ready to rent, covering everything from superheroes to anime favourites. You can walk in as Wonder Woman, Batman, or someone straight out of Game of Thrones or The Lord of the Rings. Fans of Japanese anime will love their Sailor Moon, Dragon Ball, One Piece, and Street Fighter outfits too.

They haven’t forgotten the princess crowd either. The shop’s collection of Disney princess dresses is popular with anyone who wants to go full fairytale. There are also elegant costumes from classic Chinese films like A Chinese Ghost Story, The Sorcerer and the White Snake, and A Chinese Odyssey – Love of Eternity, perfect for those who want something a little more dramatic. If you want to dress up as a Thai ghost, they have those, too.

4. Enjoy Suite

Contact: LINE @enjoysuite / enjoysuite.com

Enjoy Suite has over 700 outfits ready to go, covering just about every theme you can think of. Want to turn up as a Hogwarts student, a Greek god, or a Jedi? They’ve got you covered. If you’re more into anime, they’ve got Sailor Moon, Demon Slayer, and One Piece sets too.

Enjoy Suite’s catalogue feels endless. You’ll find pirates, superheroes, princesses, pharaohs, mummies, animals, cartoon mascots, and even food-themed costumes if you’re in the mood for something ridiculous. Everything is neatly organised on their website, so you can browse, book, and sort payment online without setting foot in the shop.

5. Alex Costume

Contact: +66 95 902 4247

If you’ve ever wanted to walk into a party dressed as your favourite hero, Alex Costume can make that happen. With four branches across Bangkok, this place has become a go-to spot for anyone who takes Halloween seriously. Their racks are filled with characters from Marvel, DC, and Disney.

Anime fans will love their full One Piece sets too, from Roronoa Zoro to the entire Straw Hat crew. The main branch at Pratunam is the busiest, especially around Halloween, so it’s best to head there early.

So yes, you’ve cut it close, but that doesn’t mean you need to show up in plain clothes and call it ‘minimalist horror.’ Bangkok’s costume rental scene can still save your Halloween.