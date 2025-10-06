Thai-Cambodian border conflict victims receive financial aid

Ryan Turner
October 6, 2025
Photo via KhaoSod

Displaced residents in Buriram province have begun receiving compensation following uncertainties and damages caused by the Thai-Cambodian border conflict. Today, October 6, financial aid ranging from 2,000 to 5,000 baht per household was distributed, prompting locals to queue at ATMs as early as 1am.

The support package is intended for families forced to evacuate due to clashes between Thai and Cambodian military forces, which began on July 24. While many had attempted to withdraw the promised aid earlier, certain residents were initially met with delays in compensation.

Authorities later confirmed that payouts for Buriram would begin on October 6, which prompted a rush to ATMs from the early hours of October 5. Long queues formed as villagers sought to withdraw cash for daily essentials.

One local, who asked not to be named, said many villagers were up before dawn to withdraw funds before heading to work in the fields. She noted the urgency in the community as people rushed to buy necessities.

Photo via KhaoSod

Another resident, 76 year old Somjit Chaiyawan from Prasat Thong subdistrict in Ban Kruat district, shared with KhaoSod that her family received 5,000 baht. She plans to use the money to buy rice, food, and fuel in case another evacuation is needed, as her household does not own a vehicle.

Similarly, 60 year old Ton Saeprakhon, also from Ban Kruat, said he would keep the money in reserve due to ongoing concerns about the situation near the border.

Wallop Meewethee, manager of the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC) branch in Ban Kruat, confirmed that 30 million baht is being allocated weekly to ensure residents have access to cash. He assured the public there would be no shortage of funds during the distribution period.

In related news, Thailand’s border trade with Cambodia saw a dramatic collapse in August, plummeting 99.9% to just 10 million baht, according to the Department of Foreign Trade (DFT). Overall, border trade dropped 23.6% year-on-year to 63.9 billion baht.

Ryan Turner
October 6, 2025
