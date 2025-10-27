Thai and Cambodian leaders sign peace declaration witnessed by Trump

New deal promises unity, trade growth, and end to border hostilities

Petch Petpailin
1 hour ago
Last Updated: Monday, October 27, 2025
Photo by Mohd Rasfan via AP

Thai Prime Minister (PM) Anutin Charnvirakul and Cambodian PM Hun Manet signed a joint declaration in Malaysia, witnessed by United States President Donald Trump and Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim.

The ceremony, titled Delivering Peace: Cambodia-Thailand Peace Deal, was held in Kuala Lumpur yesterday, October 26. President Trump opened the event by expressing his condolences to Thailand over the passing of Queen Sirikit before praising Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar’s role in what he called a “historic agreement.”

Trump said he had held several phone discussions following the border clashes in July, which ended with an unconditional ceasefire. He confirmed that Cambodia and Thailand had agreed to end all hostilities and that 18 Cambodian prisoners of war would be released under ASEAN supervision.

The US president added that new trade and critical minerals deals had been signed with both countries, promising stronger cooperation. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet thanked Trump for his decisive leadership and revealed that Cambodia had nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize for his dedication to promoting peace.

The leaders of Thailand and Cambodia then signed the joint declaration to resolve disputes through peaceful means using bilateral mechanisms.

Trump in Malaysia
Photo by Mark Schiefelbein via AP

Following the ceremony, Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow told reporters that the document outlines ways to address past obstacles. Once those issues are resolved, both countries will build mutual trust, leading to lasting peace between the two nations and their people.

Sihasak added that the peace deal is an important step towards easing border tensions, withdrawing heavy weapons, clearing landmines, and tackling cross-border crimes, especially scam operations. He expressed hope that both sides would act sincerely and seriously in following the agreed measures.

The Cambodian prime minister also announced his readiness to begin reducing heavy weapons along the border as the first phase. Both sides expect relations to return to normal once the agreed measures are implemented.

leaders from Thailand Cambodia US
Photo by Mohd Rasfan via AP

The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs later released an unofficial translation of the joint statement from the meeting. The full statement can be accessed here.

The statement reaffirmed both governments’ commitment to peace and stability. It emphasised the importance of respecting international borders, avoiding threats or the use of force, and resolving disputes peacefully in line with international law.

Both countries also agreed to form the ASEAN Observer Team (AOT), consisting of personnel from ASEAN member states, to ensure that the ceasefire agreement is fully and effectively implemented.

Anutin Hun Manet
Photo by Mark Schiefelbein via AP

A viral video from the meeting showed the leaders of Thailand and Cambodia accidentally switching seats without changing the nameplates, causing Anutin to appear as Cambodia’s representative instead of Thailand’s.

Anutin later realised the mistake and corrected it, drawing laughter from high-ranking leaders and journalists in the meeting room.

As part of the joint declaration, Cambodian troops today, October 27, shared photos showing soldiers withdrawing heavy weapons.

Cambodia moves out heavy weapons
Photo via Facebook/ TODAY

