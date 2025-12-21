Ex-minister Prasert to be questioned over Singapore MoU with money launderer

DSI prepares to summon Prasert following testimony over controversial deal

Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: December 21, 2025, 12:53 PM
106 1 minute read
Ex-minister Prasert to be questioned over Singapore MoU with money launderer | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of The Bangkok Post

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) plans to call in former Digital Economy and Society Minister, Prasert Jantararuangtong. They are concerned about his involvement in signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Singapore.

Alleged money launderer, Ben Smith, was reportedly present during this event. The MoU has since been brought under investigation by authorities. This decision comes after testimony from Wisit Wisitsora-at. He is the current chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission and former permanent secretary.

He stated that the MoU was executed under directives from the ministry’s office. His testimony was provided to investigators during questioning. Wisit acknowledged signing the MoU with approval from the then Digital Economy and Society minister. He was the permanent secretary at the time.

He claimed that he had no connections with the signatory parties or the entities involved in establishing the “Thailand International Digital Business and Finance Center” (TIDC), which the MoU aimed to create.

The agreement was made with Singapore-based Prime Opportunity Fund VCC. At that time, Prasert was serving as a cabinet minister.

Ex-minister Prasert to be questioned over Singapore MoU with money launderer | News by Thaiger
Image credit to shutterstock

Benjamin Mauerberger, known as “Ben Smith,” is seen in photographs from the signing ceremony. Capt Thamanat Prompow, who was the Minister of Agriculture under the Srettha Thavisin administration, was also present. The images show Prasert posing with Capt. Thamanat and Narumon Pinyosinwat. She was Thailand’s trade representative at the time.

Investigators indicated that Wisit’s statement may justify summoning Prasert and his secretary-general from the time of the signing for further clarification. Officials have not yet confirmed when questioning will take place.

Related Articles

Chaichanok Chidchob, the current and acting Digital Economy and Society minister, annulled the MoU in November. Authorities stated that the investigation is ongoing, with relevant documents and statements under review.

Further action will depend on the findings of the inquiry, as reported by the Bangkok Post, as authorities await conclusions before determining the next procedural steps.

Latest Thailand News
Man shot dead in Chon Buri love triangle dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Man shot dead in Chon Buri love triangle dispute

39 seconds ago
Ex-minister Prasert to be questioned over Singapore MoU with money launderer | Thaiger Thailand News

Ex-minister Prasert to be questioned over Singapore MoU with money launderer

43 minutes ago
Canadian mother arrested in Phuket for assaulting her two children | Thaiger Phuket News

Canadian mother arrested in Phuket for assaulting her two children

55 minutes ago
Bhumjaithai Party gains momentum as key player in Thai elections | Thaiger Thailand News

Bhumjaithai Party gains momentum as key player in Thai elections

1 hour ago
Series of Earthquakes Felt Near Thailand as Regional Seismic Activity Intensifies | Thaiger Thailand News

Series of Earthquakes Felt Near Thailand as Regional Seismic Activity Intensifies

2 hours ago
Thai music icon Manas Pitisant passes away at age 98 | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai music icon Manas Pitisant passes away at age 98

2 hours ago
Southern Thailand Flooding Update: Travel Conditions Stabilize Across the Region | Thaiger Thailand News

Southern Thailand Flooding Update: Travel Conditions Stabilize Across the Region

3 hours ago
Chonburi raids uncover 200 migrant workers violating Thai immigration laws | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chonburi raids uncover 200 migrant workers violating Thai immigration laws

3 hours ago
Widespread Power Outages on December 21st in Bangkok, Samut Prakan, and Nonthaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Widespread Power Outages on December 21st in Bangkok, Samut Prakan, and Nonthaburi

3 hours ago
US pushes for Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire compliance by next week | Thaiger Thailand News

US pushes for Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire compliance by next week

3 hours ago
Thai Troops Recapture Hill 350 Near Ta Kwai Temple as Bodies of Fallen Soldiers Recovered | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Troops Recapture Hill 350 Near Ta Kwai Temple as Bodies of Fallen Soldiers Recovered

22 hours ago
Thai Air Force Bombs Casino Near Trat Border Amid Escalating Clashes | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Air Force Bombs Casino Near Trat Border Amid Escalating Clashes

23 hours ago
Thai Navy Fires Warning Shots After Cambodian Vessel Enters Thai Waters | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Navy Fires Warning Shots After Cambodian Vessel Enters Thai Waters

1 day ago
M6 Motorway Offers 196 Kilometers of Free Travel During New Year Holiday | Thaiger Thailand News

M6 Motorway Offers 196 Kilometers of Free Travel During New Year Holiday

1 day ago
Fire Destroys Shops at Rong Kluea Market on Thai-Cambodian Border | Thaiger Thailand News

Fire Destroys Shops at Rong Kluea Market on Thai-Cambodian Border

1 day ago
Foreign man cheats eating challenge in Bangkok for 20,000-baht prize | Thaiger Bangkok News

Foreign man cheats eating challenge in Bangkok for 20,000-baht prize

2 days ago
Soldiers feed animals left behind after evacuations in Sa Kaeo | Thaiger Thailand News

Soldiers feed animals left behind after evacuations in Sa Kaeo

2 days ago
NEON Countdown 2025 unveils historic lineup and new venue for its 10-year anniversary edition | Thaiger Events

NEON Countdown 2025 unveils historic lineup and new venue for its 10-year anniversary edition

2 days ago
Thai woman jailed 4 years for fatal assault on husband&#8217;s alleged mistress | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai woman jailed 4 years for fatal assault on husband’s alleged mistress

2 days ago
British man arrested for illegally running tour company in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

British man arrested for illegally running tour company in Thailand

2 days ago
19 Indian nationals arrested in Pattaya for illegally selling sex products online | Thaiger Pattaya News

19 Indian nationals arrested in Pattaya for illegally selling sex products online

2 days ago
Impostor monk busted in Ang Thong for drugs and donation scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Impostor monk busted in Ang Thong for drugs and donation scam

2 days ago
Bangkok crowned world’s most visited city in 2025 | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok crowned world’s most visited city in 2025

2 days ago
Uzbek woman wanted for human trafficking arrested in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Uzbek woman wanted for human trafficking arrested in Pattaya

2 days ago
Thai court rules banks must prove credit card fraud, not customers | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai court rules banks must prove credit card fraud, not customers

2 days ago
Politics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: December 21, 2025, 12:53 PM
106 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia) is an SEO content writer at The Thaiger, where she writes engaging articles on business, lifestyle, and travel and she combines her global perspective with a passion for storytelling. Beyond writing, she thrives in project management, branding, and digital media. Mia believes in the power of words to connect and inspire, aiming to create content that resonates with readers worldwide.