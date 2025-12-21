Ex-minister Prasert to be questioned over Singapore MoU with money launderer

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) plans to call in former Digital Economy and Society Minister, Prasert Jantararuangtong. They are concerned about his involvement in signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Singapore.

Alleged money launderer, Ben Smith, was reportedly present during this event. The MoU has since been brought under investigation by authorities. This decision comes after testimony from Wisit Wisitsora-at. He is the current chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission and former permanent secretary.

He stated that the MoU was executed under directives from the ministry’s office. His testimony was provided to investigators during questioning. Wisit acknowledged signing the MoU with approval from the then Digital Economy and Society minister. He was the permanent secretary at the time.

He claimed that he had no connections with the signatory parties or the entities involved in establishing the “Thailand International Digital Business and Finance Center” (TIDC), which the MoU aimed to create.

The agreement was made with Singapore-based Prime Opportunity Fund VCC. At that time, Prasert was serving as a cabinet minister.

Benjamin Mauerberger, known as “Ben Smith,” is seen in photographs from the signing ceremony. Capt Thamanat Prompow, who was the Minister of Agriculture under the Srettha Thavisin administration, was also present. The images show Prasert posing with Capt. Thamanat and Narumon Pinyosinwat. She was Thailand’s trade representative at the time.

Investigators indicated that Wisit’s statement may justify summoning Prasert and his secretary-general from the time of the signing for further clarification. Officials have not yet confirmed when questioning will take place.

Chaichanok Chidchob, the current and acting Digital Economy and Society minister, annulled the MoU in November. Authorities stated that the investigation is ongoing, with relevant documents and statements under review.

Further action will depend on the findings of the inquiry, as reported by the Bangkok Post, as authorities await conclusions before determining the next procedural steps.