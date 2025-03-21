Blooming brilliant: Thailand rakes in billions from orchid exports

Thailand has once again proven its floral dominance, exporting over 5 billion baht worth of orchids in the last two years alone.

With demand for Thai orchids flourishing across the globe, the country has cemented its status as the world’s leading exporter of these beautiful blooms.

According to the Department of Business Development (DBD), Thai exports of decorative plants from 2023 to 2024 surged to 9.32 billion baht, with orchids accounting for over half of that impressive total.

“Orchids have long been Thailand’s signature flower, and their popularity continues to grow in international markets,” said Oramon Sapthaweetham, DBD Director General. Major buyers of Thai flowers include the United States, Japan, Malaysia, and neighbouring Vietnam.

Some 2,993 businesses in Thailand’s ornamental plant sector are registered with the DBD, boasting a combined capital of 17.6 billion baht.

These businesses have contributed to an outstanding revenue of 91.51 billion baht in 2023, with profits climbing to 2.47 billion baht, up from 1.84 billion baht in 2021. This growth highlights the sector’s resilience and the increasing global demand for Thai decorative plants.

“Technology and innovation are key growth drivers in this industry,” Oramon added.

Modern farming techniques, such as smart farming, have allowed Thai growers to cut costs and improve efficiency, enabling them to stay ahead of the competition.

The DBD is now calling for further investment in workforce development and farming technology to keep Thailand’s floral exports at the forefront of the global market, reported The Nation.

With its thriving flower industry, Thailand is not just a key player in Asia, but a dominant force in global horticulture.

The continued focus on innovation and sustainability promises a bright future for the nation’s thriving orchid trade, ensuring Thailand remains the undisputed leader in the world of decorative plants.

In similar news, the Ministry of Commerce successfully facilitated Thai food exports worth over 2 billion baht at the FOODEX Japan 2025 event in Tokyo.

The Department of International Trade Promotion, in collaboration with the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Office of Commercial Affairs in Tokyo, presented 59 Thai companies at the event.

Held from March 11 to 14 at Tokyo Big Sight, the Thailand Pavilion showcased Thai food and fruits to global markets, in line with the policy of Commerce Minister Phichai Naripthaphan.