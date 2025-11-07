Shooting breaks out between Bangkok rescue teams, leaving 3 injured

Dispute over accident-related financial support suspected

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 7, 2025, 1:51 PM
109 1 minute read
Shooting breaks out between Bangkok rescue teams, leaving 3 injured | Thaiger
Photo via TOP News

Three rescue workers were injured in a shooting early yesterday, November 6, following a dispute between two rescue foundations on Lat Phrao Road in Bangkok.

Wang Thonglang Police Station was alerted to the incident involving rescue volunteers near the entrance of Soi Lat Phrao 122 in Wang Thonglang district at around 1am. At the scene, officers found bloodstains on the pavement and five spent bullet casings scattered across the road.

Three people were injured. Two of them, 27 year old Jirayu Kongdee and 36 year old Akkaradet Tawisuwan, both rescuers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation, were shot in the neck and chest, respectively.

Another victim, 25 year old Chittiwa Rueangkaew, a rescue volunteer from the Siam Ruamjai Foundation, was shot in the stomach and rushed to Nopparat Rajathanee Hospital.

Witnesses told police that both rescue teams had responded to a motorcycle accident at the scene and were providing first aid to the injured party shortly before the shooting took place.

Bangkok rescue teams shooting
Photo via ThaiRath

Police believe the motive may be linked to financial support provided for each case handled, a system that has previously led to similar disputes between rescue groups.

Later that evening, at around 7pm, two rescue volunteers, identified as Thanakhom and Narongwit, turned themselves in. Police said Thanakhom was the suspected gunman and had been involved in an argument with Narongwit prior to the incident.

Related Articles

Pimchanok Palakawong Na Ayutthaya, deputy leader of the Ruamkatanyu Foundation, told Workpoint News that his team did not intend to fight another rescue group over the case.

Rescuers fight over accident cases in Lat Phrao, Bangkok
Photo via ThaiRath

He explained that the motorcycle accident site was under Ruamkatanyu’s supervision. Upon arrival, his team found Siam Ruamjai rescuers already at work, so they initially refrained from intervening.

When the Ruamkatanyu team later offered to help transfer the victims to hospital, the Siam Ruamjai team refused. Pimchanok said his team insisted on helping to transport the victims, as was their responsibility.

A confrontation reportedly followed between Thanakhom and Narongwit. Narongwit is said to have suspected that Thanakhom was armed and punched him before the shooting took place.

Both individuals face charges of attempted murder, illegal possession of a firearm, and carrying a weapon in a public place without reasonable cause.

Latest Thailand News
Thai man left blind after surgery at private hospital in Samut Sakhon | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man left blind after surgery at private hospital in Samut Sakhon

15 seconds ago
Shooting breaks out between Bangkok rescue teams, leaving 3 injured | Thaiger Bangkok News

Shooting breaks out between Bangkok rescue teams, leaving 3 injured

17 minutes ago
Singapore names orchid after Thai PM Anutin and his wife | Thaiger Politics News

Singapore names orchid after Thai PM Anutin and his wife

20 minutes ago
PM Anutin storms off after question on scandal-hit deputy | Thaiger Politics News

PM Anutin storms off after question on scandal-hit deputy

46 minutes ago
Trans trio glams up with lipstick for mercy after meth raid in Isaan | Thaiger Crime News

Trans trio glams up with lipstick for mercy after meth raid in Isaan

2 hours ago
Thai police chief hits back at claims RTP is crime syndicate | Thaiger Crime News

Thai police chief hits back at claims RTP is crime syndicate

3 hours ago
Thai man found dead hanging from electric pole in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man found dead hanging from electric pole in Chon Buri

3 hours ago
UK mum’s Thailand trip ruined over son’s passport sticker mark | Thaiger Thailand News

UK mum’s Thailand trip ruined over son’s passport sticker mark

3 hours ago
Pattaya woman accuses foreign man of launching unprovoked assault on her | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya woman accuses foreign man of launching unprovoked assault on her

3 hours ago
Police pose as joggers to catch foreigners hosting drug party in Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger Thailand News

Police pose as joggers to catch foreigners hosting drug party in Koh Pha Ngan

3 hours ago
The expat&#8217;s guide to QR payments in Thailand: How to actually pay for street food | Thaiger Finance

The expat’s guide to QR payments in Thailand: How to actually pay for street food

3 hours ago
&#8216;Big Joke&#8217; exposes 30 cops in online gambling payout scandal | Thaiger Crime News

‘Big Joke’ exposes 30 cops in online gambling payout scandal

4 hours ago
Vietjet goes green with SAF as jet delivery hits more delays | Thaiger Business News

Vietjet goes green with SAF as jet delivery hits more delays

4 hours ago
Officials raid Chon Buri plant over foul stench complaints | Thaiger Pattaya News

Officials raid Chon Buri plant over foul stench complaints

4 hours ago
Thai royals to make historic China visit for golden friendship | Thaiger Politics News

Thai royals to make historic China visit for golden friendship

4 hours ago
4 foreign tourists rescued after speedboat stranded off Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

4 foreign tourists rescued after speedboat stranded off Phuket

4 hours ago
Delivery man found dead after recent surgery in Sri Racha room | Thaiger Pattaya News

Delivery man found dead after recent surgery in Sri Racha room

5 hours ago
Typhoon lashes coast as Thailand braces for flooding risk | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Typhoon lashes coast as Thailand braces for flooding risk

7 hours ago
Thai senator sues ex-news anchor over Facebook post about alleged theft | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai senator sues ex-news anchor over Facebook post about alleged theft

20 hours ago
UK sanctions hit Thai firms over Russia war links | Thaiger Business News

UK sanctions hit Thai firms over Russia war links

20 hours ago
Bangkok hauls in 390k krathongs after quieter festival night | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok hauls in 390k krathongs after quieter festival night

21 hours ago
Frenchman and two Thais save woman from suicide in Chao Phraya River | Thaiger Thailand News

Frenchman and two Thais save woman from suicide in Chao Phraya River

21 hours ago
Thai tourism chiefs urge bold fixes to win back visitors | Thaiger Tourism News

Thai tourism chiefs urge bold fixes to win back visitors

21 hours ago
Trusted transwoman helper accused of stealing gold from elderly woman | Thaiger Thailand News

Trusted transwoman helper accused of stealing gold from elderly woman

22 hours ago
Thai man arrested in Pattaya for sawing off police wheel lock | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai man arrested in Pattaya for sawing off police wheel lock

22 hours ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 7, 2025, 1:51 PM
109 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.