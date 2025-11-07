Shooting breaks out between Bangkok rescue teams, leaving 3 injured

Three rescue workers were injured in a shooting early yesterday, November 6, following a dispute between two rescue foundations on Lat Phrao Road in Bangkok.

Wang Thonglang Police Station was alerted to the incident involving rescue volunteers near the entrance of Soi Lat Phrao 122 in Wang Thonglang district at around 1am. At the scene, officers found bloodstains on the pavement and five spent bullet casings scattered across the road.

Three people were injured. Two of them, 27 year old Jirayu Kongdee and 36 year old Akkaradet Tawisuwan, both rescuers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation, were shot in the neck and chest, respectively.

Another victim, 25 year old Chittiwa Rueangkaew, a rescue volunteer from the Siam Ruamjai Foundation, was shot in the stomach and rushed to Nopparat Rajathanee Hospital.

Witnesses told police that both rescue teams had responded to a motorcycle accident at the scene and were providing first aid to the injured party shortly before the shooting took place.

Police believe the motive may be linked to financial support provided for each case handled, a system that has previously led to similar disputes between rescue groups.

Later that evening, at around 7pm, two rescue volunteers, identified as Thanakhom and Narongwit, turned themselves in. Police said Thanakhom was the suspected gunman and had been involved in an argument with Narongwit prior to the incident.

Pimchanok Palakawong Na Ayutthaya, deputy leader of the Ruamkatanyu Foundation, told Workpoint News that his team did not intend to fight another rescue group over the case.

He explained that the motorcycle accident site was under Ruamkatanyu’s supervision. Upon arrival, his team found Siam Ruamjai rescuers already at work, so they initially refrained from intervening.

When the Ruamkatanyu team later offered to help transfer the victims to hospital, the Siam Ruamjai team refused. Pimchanok said his team insisted on helping to transport the victims, as was their responsibility.

A confrontation reportedly followed between Thanakhom and Narongwit. Narongwit is said to have suspected that Thanakhom was armed and punched him before the shooting took place.

Both individuals face charges of attempted murder, illegal possession of a firearm, and carrying a weapon in a public place without reasonable cause.