See Tulips blooming right now in Bangkok at Suan Luang Rama IX Flower Festival 2025
The event gives you the chance to see beautiful tulips and rare cold-climate plants
Looking for winter vibes without the international flight? From December 1 to 10, Suan Luang Rama IX in Bangkok is home to a stunning seasonal showcase of Tulips blooming at the Suan Luang Rama IX Flower Festival 2025. This limited-time event lets you experience the magic of cold-climate flowers blooming right in the heart of Thailand.
Held at the Thakol Phra Kiat Building, the event opens daily from 9am to 7pm, offering a colourful, fragrant escape from the city. Tulips, known for thriving in colder climates, are the main attraction, blooming brightly alongside rare winter plants flown in especially for this event.
It’s a perfect stop for anyone staying in Bangkok, or travellers looking for something unique this festive season. It might even be a great romantic occasion if that’s what you are looking for.
To manage the crowds and give everyone a fair chance to enjoy the garden, the organisers have scheduled 20 viewing sessions per day, each lasting 30 minutes. Here’s the full schedule:
|Session
|Time
|Session
|Time
|1
|9am – 9.30am
|11
|2pm – 2.30pm
|2
|9.30am – 10am
|12
|2.30pm – 3.00pm
|3
|10am – 10.30am
|13
|3pm – 3.30pm
|4
|10.30am – 11.00am
|14
|3.30pm – 4pm
|5
|11am – 11.30am
|15
|4pm – 4.30pm
|6
|11.30am – 12pm
|16
|4.30pm – 5pm
|7
|12pm – 12.30pm
|17
|5pm – 5.30pm
|8
|12.30pm – 1pm
|18
|5.30pm – 6pm
|9
|1pm – 1.30pm
|19
|6pm – 6.30pm
|10
|1.30pm – 2pm
|20
|6.30pm – 7pm
If you’re in Bangkok this early December, don’t miss this rare opportunity to see tulips and other winter blossoms at their peak! It’s one of the few chances you will get that a floral paradise will appear inside the capital, right in time for the holidays and no jacket required.
To get there, you can take the Yellow MRT Line to Station Suan Luang Rama 9 and either take a 30-minute walk or take a taxi / win motosai to go there. You could also drive there if you have a car and there should be parking (although how full and available it is might depend).
Event details:
- Event period: From December 1 to 10
- Opening hours: 9am to 7pm (20 rounds)
- Location: Thakon Phrakiat Building, Suan Luang Rama IX, Bangkok
- Entry cost: 10 to 20 baht
Latest Thailand News
Dumbhead dispute: Miss Universe 2025 winner faces defamation complaint from Thai organiser
Thai illegal worker in South Korea seeks help after losing fingers while working
See Tulips blooming right now in Bangkok at Suan Luang Rama IX Flower Festival 2025
Phuket villa scam leaves Thais and foreigners with over 100 million baht loss
Renting a car in Thailand for the Christmas holiday in 2025: What you need to know
Follow The Thaiger on Google News: