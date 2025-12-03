See Tulips blooming right now in Bangkok at Suan Luang Rama IX Flower Festival 2025

Published: December 3, 2025, 4:45 PM
Tulips blooming at Suan Luang Rama IX | Photo taken from the TAGTHAi website

Looking for winter vibes without the international flight? From December 1 to 10, Suan Luang Rama IX in Bangkok is home to a stunning seasonal showcase of Tulips blooming at the Suan Luang Rama IX Flower Festival 2025. This limited-time event lets you experience the magic of cold-climate flowers blooming right in the heart of Thailand.

Held at the Thakol Phra Kiat Building, the event opens daily from 9am to 7pm, offering a colourful, fragrant escape from the city. Tulips, known for thriving in colder climates, are the main attraction, blooming brightly alongside rare winter plants flown in especially for this event.

It’s a perfect stop for anyone staying in Bangkok, or travellers looking for something unique this festive season. It might even be a great romantic occasion if that’s what you are looking for.

To manage the crowds and give everyone a fair chance to enjoy the garden, the organisers have scheduled 20 viewing sessions per day, each lasting 30 minutes. Here’s the full schedule:

Session Time Session Time
1 9am – 9.30am 11 2pm – 2.30pm
2 9.30am – 10am 12 2.30pm – 3.00pm
3 10am – 10.30am 13 3pm – 3.30pm
4 10.30am – 11.00am 14 3.30pm – 4pm
5 11am – 11.30am 15 4pm – 4.30pm
6 11.30am – 12pm 16 4.30pm – 5pm
7 12pm – 12.30pm 17 5pm – 5.30pm
8 12.30pm – 1pm 18 5.30pm – 6pm
9 1pm – 1.30pm 19 6pm – 6.30pm
10 1.30pm – 2pm 20 6.30pm – 7pm

If you’re in Bangkok this early December, don’t miss this rare opportunity to see tulips and other winter blossoms at their peak! It’s one of the few chances you will get that a floral paradise will appear inside the capital, right in time for the holidays and no jacket required.

To get there, you can take the Yellow MRT Line to Station Suan Luang Rama 9 and either take a 30-minute walk or take a taxi / win motosai to go there. You could also drive there if you have a car and there should be parking (although how full and available it is might depend).

Event details:

