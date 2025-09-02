Political poker: People’s Party keeps Thailand guessing on next PM

Thailand’s biggest party weighs its next move as rivals race to form a government

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
It’s the political cliffhanger gripping Thailand: the People’s Party (PP), holding the largest number of MPs, is still keeping its cards close to its chest as the race for Thailand’s next prime minister heats up.

The PP, with 143 MPs, has yet to throw its support behind any candidate in the upcoming parliamentary vote for the country’s 32nd prime minister. Spokesperson Parit Wacharasindhu confirmed yesterday, September 1, that the party is still weighing proposals from both the Pheu Thai Party and Bhumjaithai Party.

Following internal meetings with MPs and senior leaders, Parit addressed the media, revealing the party’s position remains undecided but far from passive.

“If caretaker Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai decides to dissolve Parliament, it would be consistent with our principles.”

But if Parliament isn’t dissolved and a new leader must be chosen, the PP is wary of two major issues. Firstly, it strongly opposes a coalition between Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai, warning it would allow a continuation of the current government for another two years, a scenario Parit described as damaging for the country.

Secondly, the party expressed concern over the possibility of installing a prime minister through undemocratic means.

“These concerns explain why the People’s Party cannot remain passive and allow these two major factions to form a government independently.”

Another internal meeting is scheduled for today, September 2, which Parit expects will see higher attendance than yesterday’s session. Some MPs were reportedly occupied with local matters and unable to attend the earlier gathering. The date of the official parliamentary vote on the next prime minister remains unclear, potentially affecting the PP’s final decision.

With the recent dismissal of Paetongtarn Shinawatra by the Constitutional Court, the political landscape has shifted dramatically. Both Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai are now lobbying for support, backing Chaikasem Nitisiri and Anutin Charnvirakul, respectively, according to Bangkok Post.

Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, a party-list MP and senior PP figure, stressed that public sentiment and member input would be critical.

“Many have been actively listening to public opinion and will reflect those views in the meeting.”

Natthaphong noted that a formal internal vote may not be required if consensus is reached. However, if party members are divided, official procedures may follow. He also confirmed that Chaikasem had not directly approached the party, a point he said would weigh heavily on their decision.

