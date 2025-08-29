PM out: Paetongtarn booted over Hun Sen audio scandal

Thailand’s Constitutional Court today removed Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra from office, ruling she committed serious ethical violations in a leaked audio clip with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.

At 9.30am today, August 29, the nine judges, led by court president Nakarin Mektrairat, convened to deliberate the petition lodged by 36 senators and endorsed by the Senate President.

The complaint alleged the 39 year old Pheu Thai leader lacked integrity and breached constitutional ethics during a leaked phone call with Hun Sen, in which she made disparaging remarks about the Thai military and appeared deferential to Cambodian demands over border issues.

The court had earlier voted unanimously on July 1 to accept the petition and ordered Paetongtarn suspended pending the verdict. This afternoon’s decision saw a majority vote to remove her from office immediately.

Two judges dissented, arguing that the facts of the case were not fully established, but the majority ruled that Paetongtarn’s conduct fell foul of Sections 160 and 170 of the Constitution, amounting to a “grave breach of ethics.”

The ruling followed weeks of testimony, including statements from Paetongtarn herself and National Security Council secretary-general Chatchai Bangchuad. Written closing arguments were submitted on August 25, before the court reconvened to deliver its verdict at 3pm today.

Government House sources confirmed that the embattled ex-PM did not appear in person but assigned her legal team and secretary-general Dr Prommin Lertsuridej to represent her. She is now constitutionally barred from continuing as Thailand’s 31st prime minister.

Attention is shifting to her potential successors, with names already circulating in political circles. Likely candidates include Chaikasem Nitisiri of the Pheu Thai Party, Anutin Charnvirakul of Bhumjaithai, General Prayut Chan-o-cha and Pirapan Salirathavipak of Ruam Thai Sang Chart, and Jurin Laksanawisit of the Democrat Party, KhaoSod and ฐานเศรษฐกิจ reported.

Parliament is expected to vote soon on her replacement.

Paetongtarn’s downfall marks another chapter in Thailand’s turbulent political history. She is the first Shinawatra-linked premier to be removed on ethical grounds, following in the footsteps of Samak Sundaravej, Somchai Wongsawat, Yingluck Shinawatra, and Srettha Thavisin, all ousted by Constitutional Court rulings.

The verdict has triggered fierce debate, with supporters calling it politically motivated while critics insist it upholds constitutional integrity. Either way, Thailand’s leadership vacuum sets the stage for yet another fierce parliamentary showdown.