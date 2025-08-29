PM out: Paetongtarn booted over Hun Sen audio scandal

Judges cite grave ethical breaches in ruling on leaked call with Cambodian leader

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal5 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, August 29, 2025
88 2 minutes read
PM out: Paetongtarn booted over Hun Sen audio scandal | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of BBC

Thailand’s Constitutional Court today removed Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra from office, ruling she committed serious ethical violations in a leaked audio clip with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.

At 9.30am today, August 29, the nine judges, led by court president Nakarin Mektrairat, convened to deliberate the petition lodged by 36 senators and endorsed by the Senate President.

The complaint alleged the 39 year old Pheu Thai leader lacked integrity and breached constitutional ethics during a leaked phone call with Hun Sen, in which she made disparaging remarks about the Thai military and appeared deferential to Cambodian demands over border issues.

The court had earlier voted unanimously on July 1 to accept the petition and ordered Paetongtarn suspended pending the verdict. This afternoon’s decision saw a majority vote to remove her from office immediately.

Two judges dissented, arguing that the facts of the case were not fully established, but the majority ruled that Paetongtarn’s conduct fell foul of Sections 160 and 170 of the Constitution, amounting to a “grave breach of ethics.”

PM out: Paetongtarn booted over Hun Sen audio scandal | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of กรุงเทพธุรกิจ

The ruling followed weeks of testimony, including statements from Paetongtarn herself and National Security Council secretary-general Chatchai Bangchuad. Written closing arguments were submitted on August 25, before the court reconvened to deliver its verdict at 3pm today.

Government House sources confirmed that the embattled ex-PM did not appear in person but assigned her legal team and secretary-general Dr Prommin Lertsuridej to represent her. She is now constitutionally barred from continuing as Thailand’s 31st prime minister.

Related Articles

Attention is shifting to her potential successors, with names already circulating in political circles. Likely candidates include Chaikasem Nitisiri of the Pheu Thai Party, Anutin Charnvirakul of Bhumjaithai, General Prayut Chan-o-cha and Pirapan Salirathavipak of Ruam Thai Sang Chart, and Jurin Laksanawisit of the Democrat Party, KhaoSod and ฐานเศรษฐกิจ reported.

Parliament is expected to vote soon on her replacement.

PM out: Paetongtarn booted over Hun Sen audio scandal | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Thairath Online

Paetongtarn’s downfall marks another chapter in Thailand’s turbulent political history. She is the first Shinawatra-linked premier to be removed on ethical grounds, following in the footsteps of Samak Sundaravej, Somchai Wongsawat, Yingluck Shinawatra, and Srettha Thavisin, all ousted by Constitutional Court rulings.

The verdict has triggered fierce debate, with supporters calling it politically motivated while critics insist it upholds constitutional integrity. Either way, Thailand’s leadership vacuum sets the stage for yet another fierce parliamentary showdown.

Latest Thailand News
LINE MAN Wongnai snaps up Thailand’s beauty tech giant | Thaiger Business News

LINE MAN Wongnai snaps up Thailand’s beauty tech giant

4 hours ago
Body of missing Thai man found buried in Nakhon Si Thammarat mountain | Thaiger Thailand News

Body of missing Thai man found buried in Nakhon Si Thammarat mountain

4 hours ago
PM out: Paetongtarn booted over Hun Sen audio scandal | Thaiger Politics News

PM out: Paetongtarn booted over Hun Sen audio scandal

5 hours ago
Police officer denies involvement after uniform found in gambling den | Thaiger Bangkok News

Police officer denies involvement after uniform found in gambling den

5 hours ago
Indian tourists turn Pattaya songthaew into dance floor | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourists turn Pattaya songthaew into dance floor

5 hours ago
Chon Buri dealer collapses after swallowing Yaba and cystal meth | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri dealer collapses after swallowing Yaba and cystal meth

6 hours ago
Aussie found dead on Phuket hotel bed with weed and Viagra | Thaiger Phuket News

Aussie found dead on Phuket hotel bed with weed and Viagra

6 hours ago
Pheu Thai on edge as court rules on Paetongtarn case | Thaiger Bangkok News

Pheu Thai on edge as court rules on Paetongtarn case

7 hours ago
Royal closure: Sanam Luang shut down for big Bangkok facelift | Thaiger Bangkok News

Royal closure: Sanam Luang shut down for big Bangkok facelift

7 hours ago
Russian man arrested on Koh Samui over Phuket cryptocurrency robbery | Thaiger Koh Samui News

Russian man arrested on Koh Samui over Phuket cryptocurrency robbery

7 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s rights body urges halt to mega land bridge plan | Thaiger South Thailand News

Thailand’s rights body urges halt to mega land bridge plan

7 hours ago
Runaway truck wheel on Pathum Thani road leaves Thai nurse fight for life | Thaiger Thailand News

Runaway truck wheel on Pathum Thani road leaves Thai nurse fight for life

8 hours ago
Caught out: Suspected Phuket cat burglar faces fresh charges | Thaiger Phuket News

Caught out: Suspected Phuket cat burglar faces fresh charges

8 hours ago
Vietjet turbocharges fleet with new Boeing jets and routes | Thaiger Aviation News

Vietjet turbocharges fleet with new Boeing jets and routes

9 hours ago
Lights, camera, Pattaya: Film festival brings global cinema buzz | Thaiger Pattaya News

Lights, camera, Pattaya: Film festival brings global cinema buzz

10 hours ago
Thai woman and foreign boyfriend physically assaulted at Pattaya bar | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai woman and foreign boyfriend physically assaulted at Pattaya bar

10 hours ago
Italian man attacked after confronting Uzbek over Thai girlfriend’s assault in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Italian man attacked after confronting Uzbek over Thai girlfriend’s assault in Pattaya

10 hours ago
Outta control: Runaway truck ploughs into Patong ditch | Thaiger Phuket News

Outta control: Runaway truck ploughs into Patong ditch

10 hours ago
Buzzed and breathless: Bee sting sends biker to Pattaya ER | Thaiger Pattaya News

Buzzed and breathless: Bee sting sends biker to Pattaya ER

10 hours ago
NACC swoops on shady Phuket land works in corruption blitz | Thaiger Phuket News

NACC swoops on shady Phuket land works in corruption blitz

10 hours ago
Thai influencer stopped from septic truck protest at Thai-Cambodian border | Thaiger Crime News

Thai influencer stopped from septic truck protest at Thai-Cambodian border

11 hours ago
Power play: Anutin eyes PM seat if Paetongtarn falls | Thaiger Bangkok News

Power play: Anutin eyes PM seat if Paetongtarn falls

11 hours ago
Thailand to slam the gate shut with Cambodia border wall | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand to slam the gate shut with Cambodia border wall

11 hours ago
Monsoon mayhem: Thailand braces for more heavy rainfall | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Monsoon mayhem: Thailand braces for more heavy rainfall

12 hours ago
Hopefuls flock to central Thailand temple for lottery blessings | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Hopefuls flock to central Thailand temple for lottery blessings

1 day ago
Bangkok NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal5 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, August 29, 2025
88 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x