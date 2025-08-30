Anutin pushes plan for interim government with allies

Thailand’s political chessboard has been thrown into fresh turmoil as Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul declared his readiness to lead an interim government, with crucial backing from the opposition People’s Party.

The move comes after the Constitutional Court removed Paetongtarn Shinawatra from the premiership, leaving the country in limbo. Anutin confirmed yesterday, August 29, that his party is canvassing support from allies and, with the People’s Party’s 143 MPs onside, now has enough strength to make a serious bid for power.

At a press conference at Bhumjaithai headquarters, Anutin announced his willingness to step into the role of prime minister. He said the coalition would be temporary, lasting no longer than four months before dissolving the House.

The People’s Party made clear it will not join the Cabinet but will back the government on the condition that Parliament is dissolved by the end of the year and a referendum is held on drafting a new constitution. The party emphasised it would remain in opposition, scrutinising the government throughout its short tenure.

Bhumjaithai currently holds 69 seats, while the People’s Party has 143, giving the alliance a total of 212. They still need at least 35 additional votes to cross the 247 threshold needed to secure a parliamentary majority. Smaller groups, including the 25-seat Klatham Party, could prove decisive.

Despite its strong numbers, the People’s Party cannot nominate its own prime ministerial candidate due to legal restrictions. Its only candidate, Pita Limjaroenrat, remains banned from political activities because of the party’s stance on Thailand’s strict lese majeste law.

The People’s Party argued that Thailand needs a government with legitimacy and stability, not one stitched together through political bargaining. However, it conceded that the current House composition makes such a government impossible under present conditions.

According to Bhumjaithai, the proposed interim government would focus on three urgent priorities: addressing security tensions with Cambodia, holding a referendum on a new constitution-drafting assembly, and dissolving the House within four months of announcing its policy agenda in Parliament, reported Bangkok Post.

Bhumjaithai previously quit the ruling Pheu Thai-led coalition in June after clashes over ministerial posts, land ownership disputes involving senior figures, and disagreements over casino and cannabis legalisation.

Now, Anutin appears poised for a dramatic political comeback, if he can gather the final votes needed to take Thailand into yet another round of high-stakes political manoeuvring.