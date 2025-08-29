Power play: Anutin eyes PM seat if Paetongtarn falls

Political winds are swirling in Bangkok as reports emerge of a secret pact that could see Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul take over as prime minister if Paetongtarn Shinawatra is booted from office.

According to Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) deputy leader Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, Anutin has urged PPRP leader Prawit Wongsuwan to back him for a six-month interim premiership, should the Constitutional Court remove Paetongtarn in the wake of an alleged audio clip scandal.

Chaiwut revealed the arrangement followed a meeting between Anutin and Prawit yesterday, August 28, just ahead of the court’s highly anticipated ruling. He said the two party leaders enjoy a “positive relationship” and often meet informally to discuss potential political realignments.

He said that if the 39 year old PM loses her post, it could trigger internal chaos within the Pheu Thai Party, weakening their ability to form a stable government.

“We believe that the Pheu Thai-led coalition, with Paetongtarn as party leader, may collapse due to this political turmoil.

“With the growing lack of trust in Paetongtarn, particularly in the face of public opinion, it would be better for the nation to move forward with a new government.”

The PPRP deputy leader went on to stress the urgent need for stronger leadership, citing unresolved national issues such as the Thailand-Cambodia border dispute, and argued that a government free from Thaksin Shinawatra’s influence would be better positioned to act decisively.

While no formal coalition talks have been confirmed, Chaiwut hinted that a temporary Anutin-led government could provide the political stability Thailand needs during a turbulent time, reported The Nation.

He added that cracks within Pheu Thai are already forming, with several senior members reportedly unhappy and considering jumping ship.

“If Pheu Thai fails to form a new government, it will be up to other political parties to come together. This power shift is necessary for the country to move forward effectively.”

Whether the court’s decision will set the wheels in motion for this dramatic leadership shake-up remains to be seen, but Thailand’s political landscape may be about to shift once again.