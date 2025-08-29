Power play: Anutin eyes PM seat if Paetongtarn falls

Rifts in Pheu Thai raise questions over future leadership and coalition stability

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Friday, August 29, 2025
Photo courtesy of The Nation

Political winds are swirling in Bangkok as reports emerge of a secret pact that could see Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul take over as prime minister if Paetongtarn Shinawatra is booted from office.

According to Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) deputy leader Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, Anutin has urged PPRP leader Prawit Wongsuwan to back him for a six-month interim premiership, should the Constitutional Court remove Paetongtarn in the wake of an alleged audio clip scandal.

Chaiwut revealed the arrangement followed a meeting between Anutin and Prawit yesterday, August 28, just ahead of the court’s highly anticipated ruling. He said the two party leaders enjoy a “positive relationship” and often meet informally to discuss potential political realignments.

Photo of Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn courtesy of Bangkok Post

He said that if the 39 year old PM loses her post, it could trigger internal chaos within the Pheu Thai Party, weakening their ability to form a stable government.

“We believe that the Pheu Thai-led coalition, with Paetongtarn as party leader, may collapse due to this political turmoil.

“With the growing lack of trust in Paetongtarn, particularly in the face of public opinion, it would be better for the nation to move forward with a new government.”

Photo of Anutin Charnvirakul courtesy of The Nation
Photo of Prawit Wongsuwan courtesy of China Daily

The PPRP deputy leader went on to stress the urgent need for stronger leadership, citing unresolved national issues such as the Thailand-Cambodia border dispute, and argued that a government free from Thaksin Shinawatra’s influence would be better positioned to act decisively.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years.
