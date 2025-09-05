Ex-PM Thaksin pledges return to face court after surprise Dubai trip

Public scrutiny grows over timing and medical claims

Photo courtesy of The Nation

The former Prime Minister (PM) of Thailand, Thaksin Shinawatra, flew to Dubai last night, September 4, reportedly to seek medical treatment. He promised to return to Thailand before September 8 to appear in court on September 9.

Thaksin faces charges under the Computer Crime Act and Section 112 of the Criminal Law, also known as the lèse majesté law, stemming from an interview he gave to the South Korean outlet The Chosun Media on May 21, 2015, about the 2014 coup.

In addition to the lèse majesté allegation, Thaksin’s stay at the Police General Hospital during his imprisonment provoked public controversy, with accusations of privilege and corruption among relevant officials. This case is also before the court.

Regarding the Section 112 charge, Thaksin was previously required to report to officials and was banned from travelling abroad without permission. Two weeks ago, however, the Criminal Court dismissed the case, lifting the travel ban.

Nevertheless, he remains under close public scrutiny as he is still due to appear in court on September 9 regarding his questionable hospital stay.

Thaksin’s car at Don Meuang Airport | Photo via ThaiRath

Last night, the former PM was seen at the MJets Private Jet Terminal at Don Mueang International Airport. ThaiRath reported that Thaksin initially told officials he was travelling to Hua Hin in Prachuap Khiri Khan province.

Officials later discovered he was carrying a passport, which was briefly confiscated before being returned following verification of his travel rights. Since the travel ban had been lifted, he was allowed to board the flight with five associates.

His departure attracted significant public attention, with many suspecting him of attempting to evade his upcoming court appearance. Initial reports suggested his flight was bound for Singapore, where Thaksin claimed he was to receive medical treatment from his trusted doctor.

However, the private jet later changed course after circling above the sea twice before eventually landing in Dubai. At 2am today, September 5, Thaksin posted on X to clarify the situation, writing…

“I intended to travel to Singapore for a health check-up with the doctor who used to take care of me while I was abroad.”

Thaksin faces jail as court drops royal insult verdict
Photo courtesy of Bloomberg

He explained that his flight had been delayed by immigration officials at Don Mueang Airport, where he was held for more than two hours. As a result, he missed the 10pm landing deadline at Seletar Airport in Singapore.

Unable to land in Singapore, Thaksin instructed the pilot to divert to Dubai, where he said he had long-standing orthopaedic and pulmonary specialists. He added that he would also take the opportunity to visit friends there.

Thaksin concluded his post by assuring the public that he intends to return to Thailand no later than September 8 in order to appear in court on September 9.

Politics NewsThailand News
