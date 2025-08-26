20-baht flat fare on Bangkok trains postponed to November

Train scheme faces delay as relevent bills stall in Parliament

Petch Petpailin
5 hours ago
Last Updated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025
118 1 minute read
20-baht flat fare on Bangkok trains postponed to November
Photo by ibomber via Canva

The Transport Minister postponed the launch of Bangkok’s 20-baht flat train fare scheme from October to November, admitting that two relevant bills cannot be approved in time.

The registration for the 20-baht train fare policy was announced yesterday, August 25, allowing Thai citizens to travel on the BTS and MRT networks for a flat fee. The initiative is aimed at reducing the cost of living and encouraging greater use of public transport.

The Transport Ministry confirmed that registration has no closing date and that all Thai citizens are entitled to the benefit. Although applications are open, the scheme was initially scheduled to take effect on October 1.

Many commuters, particularly those disappointed by delays to the government’s digital wallet scheme, voiced concerns about the timing, as three related bills had not yet been finalised. Without this approval, the government would be unable to subsidise the scheme, raising fears it could be postponed or cancelled.

Those fears were realised when Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit confirmed today, August 26, that Parliamentary consideration of two key bills, the Common Ticket System Management Act and the Railway Transport Act, would not be completed before October 1.

Transport Ministry
Suriya Juangroongruangkit | Photo via Bangkok Biz News

Suriya said he would push for the bills to be passed as quickly as possible before they are sent to the Senate, expressing confidence that the upper house would expedite its decision in the public interest. After Senate approval, the bills would require royal assent and a public hearing, a process expected to take around 15 days.

He also suggested that the public hearing stage might be skipped, arguing that the public would not oppose legislation designed to benefit them directly.

20 baht train fare postponed
Photo by LordRunar via Canva

The minister said he expected the 20-baht flat fare policy to come into force by mid-November.

“If you ask if it’s a little late, it’s a little late,” Suriya admitted. “But compared with the benefits the public will receive, it’s a lot. I apologise for that.”

He also gave an update to Bangkok Biz News, reporting that 180,000 people had already registered since the scheme opened yesterday. He expressed confidence that the number would rise sharply, noting that commuters make more than 44 million train journeys daily.

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin5 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025
118 1 minute read

Rod Boon
Rod Boon
2 hours ago

It’s not a flat fare, it’s the introduction of dual pricing: one for Thais and another more expensive rate for other residents (many who will be subsidising this scheme through their taxes) and tourists. Imagine the outcry if visitors or workers from Thailand were charged more to use the Singapore, K-L, New York or London metro systems than others.

Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
